Preview: The Danielle Nicole Band Returns to The State Room

Danielle Nicole, the multi-award-winning soul siren, returns to The State Room on Friday, August 9, 2024. Those lucky patrons, like me, who caught her concert in Salt Lake City last year know this is a must-see musical event. The power trio of Danielle Nicole on vocals and bass, Brandon Miller’s searing guitar licks, and Go Go Ray’s great time on drums promise to light the fuse for a rock, soul, and blues concert explosion.

Signed to a new label and in full control of her artistic direction, Nicole taps into the retro R&B grooves that showcase her powerful vocal range. The show will feature Nicole’s new soul-soothing album, The Love You Bleed, a long-awaited record that explores themes of love, loss, and perseverance. “Love On My Brain,” a song they’ve been working out on the road for a few years has finally found a forever home. The record has already reached #1 on Billboard, Amazon, and iTunes Blues Charts. It’s packed with so many great tunes that I can hardly wait to see them come to life on The State Room stage.

Danielle Nicole’s storied music career began in 2000 as a member of Trampled Under Foot, a heavy blues band she formed with her two brothers. In the decades that followed, she was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame and received seven Blues Music Awards. The group’s 2013 album Badlands won the Blues Music Awards Contemporary Blues Album of the Year. Her 2015, critically acclaimed solo debut album Wolf Den reached the top of the blues charts and her 2018 follow-up Cry No More earned her a Grammy nomination.

Fans of Aretha Franklin, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Janis Joplin, Samantha Fish, Miko Marks, and Danielle Ponder will want to check out this Salt Lake City concert.

See our review of her 2023 Salt Lake City performance

Danielle Nicole Band

The State Room

Friday, August 9, 2024

https://thestateroompresents.com/the-state-room

