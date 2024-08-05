Your Week Ahead: August 5—August 11

Summer is in full swing and we have compiled a list of local events happening this week for you to enjoy. From free outdoor concerts to arts festivals and pop-up markets, the city is as lively as ever. For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 08/05

What: Mondays at the Park Free Concert Series

Where: Chase Home Museum in Liberty Park

When: 08/05 from 7 p.m to 9 p.m.

The Salt Lake City Arts Council has put together a series of free concerts featuring traditional folk music and cultural dances on select Monday evenings. Come with lawn chairs, blankets, picnics and friends and family of all ages to enjoy two acts throughout the evening: Sinchi Allpa & Somos Bolivia, and Venezuela Cantando.

What: Paranormal Cirque

Where: 1055 W. North Temple, SLC

When: Select showtimes on 8/05

An adults-only show featuring illusionists, mysterious creatures, acrobats and more in an eccentric fusion of circus, theatre and cabaret. In true circus fashion, the Paranormal Cirque embraces the darker, creepier side of showbiz. Guests 17 and under are required a parent guardian, no one under 13 is permitted. Purchase tickets here.

Tuesday 08/06

What: Big Band Dance Nights

Where: The Gallivan Center

When: 08/06 at 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A free concert at The Gallivan Center’s outdoor amphitheater. Timpanogos Big Band will be performing on August 6th, led by globe-trotting woodwind player Ray Smith.

What: Pop-Up Food Market

Where: Utah State Fairpark

When: 08/06 at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The International Market presents a pop-up food market with Majestic Meats, Rocky Mountain Honey, Utah State Fairpark Produce, Deliciously Flakes and Aguas Frescas/bread.

Wednesday 08/07

What: Zoo Brew Safari Soul Train

Where: Hogle Zoo

When: 08/07 at 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This month’s Zoo Brew is a 70s-themed extravaganza with local brews, bites and unique wildlife activities. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best throwback attire!

Thursday 8/08

What: Yappy Hour

Where: Pioneer Park

When: 08/08 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring your four-legged bestie along for an evening of socializing, live music, vendor booths and plenty of treats. The event is free to attend and open to all ages, outside food and drinks are prohibited.

Friday 08/09

What: Craft Lake City DIY Fest

Where: Utah State Fairpark

When: 08/09-08/11

Utah’s largest local-centered art festival returns to the Fairpark for its 16th year. Slated to be the biggest yet, the DIY fest showcases 500 local artist booths, vintage vendors, performers and more.

What: Westside Culture Fest

Where: Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center

When: 08/09-08/10

Celebrate the Westside community at a two-day block party with local craftspeople, food trucks, kids activities and 25+ live performances. The event is free to attend.

What: Sandy Balloon Festival

Where: Various Venues in Sandy

When: 08/09-08/10

Get up-close to hot air balloons on early Friday and Saturday mornings as you help pilots set up, and sign up for a chance at a free tethered ride 50-80 feet in the air. After the launch, enjoy food trucks, music, face painting and a drone show.

Saturday 08/10

What: Macabre Art Festival

Where: Spoox Boutique

When: 08/10 at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrate all things Halloween early this year at a fun “summerween” art festival. Spoox Boutique is throwing its 11th Spooky Summer Festival with dozens of local artists, raffle drawings, and even trick-or-treating!

What: Bugfest

Where: The Natural History Museum

When: 08/10-08/11

Bug fans rejoice at NHMU’s BUGfest, a weekend packed full of collection showcases, live insect interactions, lectures and more.

What: Oktoberfest Opening Day

Where: Snowbird Resort

When: 08/10 at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dust off your stein and head up Little Cottonwood for Snowbird’s first Oktoberfest day of the season! The annual festival includes a Biergarten, Bavarian food vendors, live music and more. New this year, the Brewer’s Dinner is held on select Fridays during the festival and offers attendees an elevated experience with beer pairings at The Summit.

What: Back to School Market

Where: Publik Coffee Roasters

When: 08/10 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A free pop-up market with local, BIPOC and women-owned small businesses. Shop all your back-to-school needs while the kids enjoy face painting, crafts and more.

Sunday 08/11

What: Urban Flea Market

Where: The Gateway

When: 08/11 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vintage lovers and thrift flippers will love the year-round Urban Flea Market. The yard-sale-esque event features a curated selection of vintage, antique and pre-loved items. During the summer, the market takes over a spot in The Gateway every second Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

