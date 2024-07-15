Your Week Ahead: July 15 – July 21

Looking for a way to liven up your week ahead? Luckily, Salt Lake City has no shortage of exciting events to fill out your calendar. To help you make a selection, we’ve gathered a list of our favorite happenings around-town, from outdoor concerts to art shows and fundraisers.

For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 07/15

What: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series: The Revivalists

Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

When: 07/15 at 7:30 p.m.

The popular summer concert series presents The Revivalists, an American rock band from New Orleans. Doors open at 6:30, make sure to arrive early with a lawn chair in hand for the best seats. Tickets from Red Butte are sold out, but can still be found on resale sites.

What: Draper Days Horse Pull

Where: Andy Ballard Arena

When: 07/15 at 7 p.m.

The annual Draper festival takes place from July 11 to the 20th and features events like movie nights, a 5k race, concerts and more. On the 15th, attendees can witness a horse pulling competition that’s been around since the early 1900s. The fun continues with more free activities like a petting zoo, pony rides, mechanical bull and more.

What: Utah Museum Month 2024

Where: Various locations

When: The month of July

July is Utah’s Museum Month! From science to dinosaurs to modern art, engage your brain this July by visiting at least five museums. To participate, download your Utah Museum Passport and use the directory to plan your visit.

What: Pie & Wine Party

Where: Tea Zaanti

When: 07/15 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of live jazz while you sip on unique wines by the glass. Cute and delicious hand pies will be provided by Pie Fight SLC.

Tuesday 07/16

What: Slash S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival: A Celebration of the Blues

Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

When: 07/16 at 6 p.m.

Slash, the Guns n’ Roses iconic lead guitarist, is bringing his S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival: A Celebration of the Blues to Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The all-star Blues lineup includes Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish, and Jackie Venson.

What: 14th Annual Skate Deck Show

Where: Urban Arts Gallery

When: 07/02–08/04

The Urban Arts Gallery’s annual Skate Deck competition invites artists of any age and skill level to design their own skate deck. Showcasing a dynamic fusion of perspective and skate culture, the entries are now on display at the gallery. The show will hang until Aug. 4th and guests at the Urban Arts Festival will be able to vote for their favorites on July 27th

Wednesday 07/17

What: Psychic Fair

Where: Golden Braid Books

When: 07/17 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Experience a personalized reading from one of the experienced psychic at Golden Braid. Services include tarot reading, astrology charting, palmistry and more.

What: Sundance Film Festival Local Lens presents Skywalkers: A Love Story

Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

When: 07/17 at 9 p.m.

A free outdoor screening presented by Sundance Film Festival. About the film: To save their career and relationship, a daredevil couple journeys across the globe to climb the world’s second-highest skyscraper and perform a bold acrobatic stunt on the spire. Find more outdoor movie screenings here.

What: Millcreek Farmers Market

Where: Millcreek Commons

When: 07/17 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A midweek market with all your favorite local produce, handmade goods and delicious pantry items. Shoppers can also enjoy food demonstrations, gardening tips and other curated activities throughout the duration of the market.

Thursday 07/18

What: Sangrias on the Savannah Fundraiser

Where: Hogle Zoo

When: 07/18 at 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Take in the sights of summer as you enjoy sangria and light bites at Hogle Zoo. Later, gain insight on the zoo’s lions from the lion-holding area where you can ask questions from keepers and witness a feeding. The end of the evening will feature a bidding auction for one-of-a-kind animal art and more. All proceeds go toward supporting life on the African savanna. Tickets are $100, 21+ only.

What: Moonlight Market

Where: Church & State

When: 07/18 at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A grassroots flea market held every third Thursday of the month, the Moonlight Market hosts 20+ local artists and curators. The free event will also feature live music, art installations and coffee from Coffee Co.

Friday 07/19

What: Open Streets Mariachi Festival

Where: Eccles Theatre Front Steps

When: 07/19 at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Blocks SLC and Open Streets present a Mariachi Festival with performances from Sergio Fuentes Oseguera, Mariachi Fuego, Trios Los Charros and more. Learn more about 2024 Open Streets.

What: Liberty Park Outdoor Film Series: Nine Days

Where: Liberty Park

When: 07/19 at 8 p.m.

Free and open to the public, this outdoor film series from Utah Film Center will feature Nine Days, a film following a reclusive man as he conducts a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be reborn.

Saturday 07/20

What: Daybreak Fizz Fest

Where: SoDa Row (11274 Kestrel Rise Rd)

When: 07/20 at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Daybreak’s annual arts festival brings the community together to showcase and celebrate art in many forms. The festival will feature live music, a silent disco, an auction and a performance from Gina Marie Osmond Band.

What: Celebration of Colors Afrobeats Party

Where: Drift Lounge at Woodbine

When: 07/20 at 9 p.m.

AfrofusionSLC presents the ultimate celebration of inclusion and diversity with an Afrobeat, Afrodancehall, Afro-Carribean and Afrohouse party. Dress in your most colorful fits and get ready for a night of dancing!

Sunday 07/21

What: Sip and Slay Drag Brunch

Where: HK Brewing

When: 07/21 at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Join hostess Ivy Dior Stephens for an afternoon of fabulous drag performances and sips from HK brewing. The cast includes Boise legend Coco Freeo and Cookie Puss, alongside local greats Madazon Can-Can, Zoe Zigman Stephens and hostess Ivy.

What: Mt. Majestic Music Series

Where: Brighton’s Alpine Rose Deck

When: 07/21 at 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy music from local bands and homestyle BBQ against Brighton’s picturesque Big Cottonwood backdrop. July 21st will feature singer songwriter Michelle Moonshine.