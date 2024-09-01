Search
Salt Lake magazine
HomeEat & DrinkBar Fly
Tupelo, Mackenzie Wallace—Sopa De Pollo para el Alma. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

Tupelo 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Salt Lake Magazine
Salt Lake Magazine

Bar: Tupelo

Bartender: Mackenzie Wallace

“I have worked 10+ years in beverage from bar back to beverage director.”

Tupelo, Sopa De Pollo para el Alma. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.
Tupelo, Sopa De Pollo para el Alma. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

Cocktail: Sopa De Pollo para el Alma

In Oaxaca, Mexico, they had a tradition of making a scrambled egg chicken soup that is fed to the agave farmers before heading out to the fields to help nourish them for a hot day—with hot soup no less. In Oaxaca, there is also a saying, “Para todo mal, mezcal. Y para todo bien, tambien.” Or, “For everything bad, mezcal. And for everything good, mezcal, too.” So this cocktail—with Wahaka Espadin mezcal, Waterpocket Temple of the Moon Gin, Ransom Dry Vermouth and a savory touch of reduced chicken stock brine—was inspired by that tradition.

Recipe:
1.25 oz Water Pocket Temple of the Moon Gin
.75 oz Wahaka Espadin 
.5 oz Ransom Dry Vermouth
1 bar spoon of Reduced chicken stock brine
2 Dashes Fee Brothers Celery Bitters

Explore the cocktail trail and vote for your favorite cocktail in the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest.

About the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

Eighteen bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout September and October by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.

Salt Lake Magazine
Salt Lake Magazinehttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Salt Lake is your best guide to the Utah lifestyle. From food to fashion, travel and the arts, Salt Lake magazine has something for everyone. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @SLmag.
Previous article
St. Regis Deer Valley’s Astor Bar and La Stellina 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry
Next article
Varley 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Similar Articles

The Local Eatery & Bar 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bar Fly Salt Lake Magazine -
Bar: The Local Eatery & Bar Bartender: Trenton Thornley “I began bartending in 2004 at a crab house in Baltimore, M.D. My penchant for rambling led...

Bar Nohm 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bar Fly Salt Lake Magazine -
Bar: Bar Nohm Bartenders: Crystal Daniels, Arnold Hsu, Caine Wenner, Dylan Huff and Clifton Reagle “We are submitting as a group because it is the same...

Comments

About Us:
Readers trust Salt Lake magazine to be on the front lines of local fashion, trends and dining.

© 2024 Copyright JES Publishing

Website by Designed, Developed, Hosted, & Marketed by webaholics.co

MORE STORIES
Bar Fly

Varley 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Salt Lake Magazine - 0