Bar Nohm 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bartenders: Crystal Daniels, Arnold Hsu, Caine Wenner, Dylan Huff and Clifton Reagle

“We are submitting as a group because it is the same way we develop drinks for our menu. Certain members take a leadership role in the development of a drink and spearhead its creation, but everyone is involved in the process to help us provide the best experience for our guests. Our crew has over 50 years of combined experience in cocktail creation.”

Cocktail: Liquid Luxury

This Cocktail is rich in texture and seasonally flavored. We used a Korean Rice Wine called “Makgeolli” to create a foam that sits on top of the drink and worked down using Sugar House Rye to create a “Manhattan Inspired” cocktail, featuring a Mulled Wine Syrup, Waterpocket Snow Angel, Cocchi Americano and Meletti Amaro. The foam garnish is topped off with dried plum blossoms from Frog Bench Farms in Salt Lake City.

Recipe:

1 oz of Sugarhouse Rye

.5 oz Iwai 45

.5 oz of mulled wine syrup (see below)

.25 oz Waterpocket Snow Angel

.25 oz Cocchi Americano

.25 oz Meletti Amaro

Top with Makgeolli Foam (see below) and dried herb/flower of your choice.

Makgeolli Foam:

Place Makgeolli and Oloroso Sherry in a saucepan and reduce to burn off alcohol. Combine with Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Foam Magic, Vanilla Extract, and Pinch of Salt in a blender and blend on low till combined. Place mixture in ISI container and charge.

Mulled Wine Syrup:

Combine Shacksbury Yuzu Cider and La Valentina Montepulciano in a saucepan and reduce to burn off alcohol. Combine with honey clove, cardamom, cinnamon, anise, orange zest and juice and blend until combined. Strain through cheesecloth to finish.

Explore the cocktail trail and vote for your favorite cocktail in the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest.

About the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

Eighteen bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout September and October by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.