Harbor Seafood & Steak 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bartender: Randall Curtis

The owner and operator of Harbor Seafood & Steak Co., is a self-taught bartender who has mastered the art of classic cocktails while also creating his own unique recipes. His passion for innovative drinks has earned Harbor a dedicated following, especially for their craft cocktails that stand out from anything else in town. This personal touch and creativity are what make Harbor Seafood & Steak Co. a beloved neighborhood spot.

Harbor’s Randall Curtis, The 86’d. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography. Harbor Seafood & Steak, The 86’d. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

Cocktail: The 86’d

One of his signature creations is “The 86’d,” a cocktail named in honor of his friend Dalton Kincaid, whom Randall greatly admires for his generous heart. Kincaid played football at the University of Utah and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills where he plays tight end under the number 86.

Recipe:

Casamigos Reposado

Disaronno Amaretto

Pineapple Puree

Juiced Lemon

Utah Cherries marinated in an Anise-Clove-Brown Sugar Syrup

About the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

Eighteen bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout September and October by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.