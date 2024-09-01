Search
Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club, Tucker Castle—Hibiscus Gin Sour.

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bar: Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club

Bartender: Tucker Castle

“I’ve been bartending downtown for the past five years making specialty cocktails and curating menus.” 

Cocktail: Hibiscus Gin Sour

An herbal and bright cocktail with Dented Brick Gin at its base and Hibiscus-infused simple syrup for a touch of sweet, citrus and silky egg white foam to provide those classic sour cocktail elements.

Recipe:
1.5 oz Dented Brick Gin 
1.0 oz Hibiscus Simple Syrup (below)
.75 oz Lemon Juice
.50 oz Egg White 

Shake all ingredients without ice. Add ice. Shake and double strain into a coupe glass without ice. Garnish with a lemon peel.  

Hibiscus Simple Syrup: Heat 2 cups sugar, and 2 cups water in a pot until sugar is fully dissolved. Remove from heat, add 1 cup of dried hibiscus leaves and steep in syrup for 10 mins. Let cool. Strain. Enjoy. 

Try the cocktails and vote for your favorite cocktail in the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest.

About the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

Eighteen bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout September and October by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.

