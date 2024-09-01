Log Haven 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bartender: Duncan Campbell

“I have worked at Log Haven since I was 16 years old. I have been bartending there for eight years. I also have tended at several bars in downtown Salt Lake City. Currently, I am also bartending at Italian Graffiti. I have enjoyed the Wasatch all my life, skiing, climbing and hiking its many canyons.”

Log Haven, The Knaughty Pine. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography Log Haven, The Knaughty Pine. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

Cocktail: The Knaughty Pine

The Knaughty Pine is an elaborate riff on the Ramos Fizz, featuring Beehive Jack Rabbit Gin, Hive Brandy Co. Pear Brandy, Waterpocket Notom Amaro and a house-made pine nut orgeat. It evokes the scent of the forest, has a fizzy nut flavor, but also has a creamy texture from the egg white.

Recipe:

3/4 oz. Beehive Jack Rabbit Gin

3/4 oz. Hive Brandy Co. Pear Brandy

1/4 oz. Waterpocket Notom Amaro

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 oz. pine nut orgeat

Egg White from one egg

Shake all ingredients with ice, strain, dry shake, (no ice). Strain into a Collins glass with a splash of soda water. Top with soda water to form a dense foam cap. Garnish with a few honey-roasted pine nuts and pine sprigs.

Pine nut Orgeat: Soak 3 cups of pine nuts in 3 cups of water for at least 2 hours. Blend, then finely strain. Add 1 cup Wasatch Organics wildflower honey, a few dashes of orange blossom water, 1/2 oz. rose water, a dash of ground clove, nutmeg and cinnamon. Mix well.

Explore the cocktail trail and vote for your favorite cocktail in the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest.

About the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

Eighteen bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout September and October by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.