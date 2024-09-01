Post Office Place 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bartender: Hannah Erickson

“I’ve been bartending at Post for around three years now, and I have a total of nine years working in the hospitality industry. One of the things I love about bartending is when patrons sitting in front of me say, ‘You really like what you do, huh?’ It’s a subtle confirmation from a bystander that they can see how much I enjoy my craft. I’m beyond lucky to have been mentored by some of the best in the state and I’ll forever hold gratitude in my heart for that.”

Post Office Place, Malabar Bloom. Photo by Natalie Simpson/ Beehive Photography. Post Office Place, Malabar Bloom. Photo by Natalie Simpson/ Beehive Photography.

Cocktail: Malabar Bloom

Light and crushable but slightly funky tropical cocktail with nice bright notes and a silky texture film the nigori sake. The base is Beehive Distilling Decade Dry Gin, rounded out by citrus, house-made Lemongrass Lime Leaf Tepache and Banane du Bresil (banana) liqueur.

Recipe:

1.5 oz Beehive Decade Gin

1.5 oz Kurosawa nigori sake

.75 oz Lemongrass Lime Leaf Tepache (see below)

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz Lemongrass lime leaf simple syrup

.25 oz Banane du Bresil liqueur

Bar spoon calamansi juice

Puffed Rice

Combine all ingredients in a Boston shaker. Add ice. Shake vigorously to cool and dilute. Fill Collins glass with kold-draft ice and use a Hawthorne strainer to strain the cocktail on top.

Garnish with lemongrass curls and puffed rice. Enjoy.

Tepache:

In a large container, combine 4 cups of water with 3/4 cup of sugar. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add the rinds and core of one pineapple to the container. Add 2 stalks of finely cut lemongrass and 3 lime leaves to the mixture. Cover the container with a cloth or plastic wrap and let it sit in a cool, dry place for 4 days. After 4 days, strain the mixture to remove the pineapple rinds, lemongrass, and lime leaves.”

Explore the cocktail trail and vote for your favorite cocktail in the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest.

About the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

Eighteen bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout September and October by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.