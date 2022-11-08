Forget Cooking: Where to Get Dinner This Thanksgiving

Snow-capped mountains, resurfacing Christmas displays and jovial family gatherings—the holidays are upon us. For many, the happiest time of the year is muddled by the thought of anguishing in the kitchen over Thanksgiving feasts. Between brining the turkey and setting the table, there’s a lot that can go wrong. This year, let the pros handle the hard work as they serve up delectable four-course meals or offer foolproof take-home dinners for you and yours.

WASATCH FRONT

Arlo

Arlo is now accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving dinner. Their take-home feasts serve 4 to 6 people and includes everything from crispy roasted potatoes to spiced cider shrub—just add your own turkey! Reheating instructions included. Pick up Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, between 1 and 3 p.m. $225.

Emigration Cafe

Let Pago Restaurant Group Executive Chef Phelix Gardner do the cooking for you this holiday. Thanksgiving meal kits are prepped, cooked and ready for a simple reheat to make your holiday plans low-stress and delicious. Order Online and Pick Up Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m.; $90.

Eight Settlers Distillery

Eight Settlers is offering a special Thanksgiving Buffet this holiday season. Visit OpenTable to make reservations and view their curated menu. Reservations available starting at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving; $60 for adults, $25 for children.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Visit Fleming’s Steakhouse for a seasonal prix fixe three-course menu, featuring their traditional style herb-roasted turkey, filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye. Includes a starter, all the fixings and dessert. Guests can also choose from their full dinner menu, and children can enjoy a special three-course menu as well. Reservations available at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Adults $53, children’s menu is $25.

Franck’s

Skip dish-duty and join Frack’s for their annual Thanksgiving dinner. $95 per person; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Harmons

Harmons takes the work out of your Thanksgiving feast with their signature take-home meals. Their traditional turkey dinner serves 6 to 8 people and includes Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, fresh herb stuffing, Beehive dinner rolls, and a 12 Ib ready-to-roast basted Turkey from Diestel Turkey Ranch. $175.

Hearth on 25th

A ready-to-eat feast to go for $140. Menu highlights include slow cooked turkey breasts, focaccia stuffing, wood oven roasted vegetables with applewood smoked bacon. Feeds4 comfortably with options to customize for larger parties. Visit their site for information on online ordering.

Hub & Spoke

Thanksgiving Buffet on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations recommended with first-come seating on patio; $45 adults, $23 for children under age 12.

La Caille

Special Thanksgiving menu with all of your holiday favorites served family style; $149 adults, $65 for kids 5 to 12 years old.

Little America

Gathering friends and family around the table with homemade, comfort food is a Little America tradition. Breakfast will be available at The Coffee Shop on Thanksgiving from 6:30 to 11:00 a.m. and a three-course holiday menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lucky H is proud to offer a special dinner buffet this Thanksgiving available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Log Haven

Log Haven is offering a 3-course plated luncheon this Thanksgiving season. Choose between delectable courses like the Herb brined turkey with buttermilk masked potatoes and golden raisin stuffing, or Orange glazed salmon with apple smoked cheddar grits and brown butter carrots. Adults $83, children 3 to 12 $49, November 24, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SLC Eatery

Bring the creations of chef/owners Paul Chamberlain and Logen Crew to your Thanksgiving Day table with this range of to-go items, including black sugar glazed organic turkey breast, whole roasted cauliflower and green apple radicchio salad. Now available for pre order, dinner packages start at $130.

Smoking Bones BBQ

Smoking Bones BBQ has a limited supply this year due to supply chain shortages, but they are working hard to provide delectable meats for their dedicated fans. If you’re interested in their Thanksgiving special please text 801-499-2194 to place your order.

Snowbird

Snowbird is serving their Thanksgiving buffet with seating at The Atrium, The Golden Cliff and The Eagle’s Nest. Highlights include local charcuterie boards, smoked salmon, bourbon-glazed ham, and of course, slow-roasted turkey. Reservations are required. $67 for adults, $34 kids 6 and under. Served Nov. 24 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuscany

Tuscany’s three-course Thanksgiving feast is back this year. Menu highlights include butternut squash soup, sage cranberry stuffing, and herb roasted turkey. Menu is served from 12:30 to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. $85 for adults, $40 kids 12 and under.

Vessel Kitchen

Vessel Kitchen’s ‘Everything but the Bird’ family bundles are back for the sixth year in a row, alleviating the stress for guests this season. This all-in-one holiday bundle provides guests with the perfect personalized array of Thanksgiving dishes, allowing them to focus on just one thing, the turkey! With options for every type of eater including vegan, vegetarian, keto or paleo, gluten-free, or no holds barred – Vessel has something for everyone this Thanksgiving. The deadline to place orders is 9 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Vertical Diner

Vertical Diner is open for Thanksgiving again this year from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering their full menu and a special Thanksgiving Menu. Available for dine-in, take-out and meal packages for heat and serve. They are also donating 25% of their profits to indigenous-focused non-profit, Restoring Ancestral Winds.

WASATCH BACK

Butcher’s Chop House

Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with the family from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m on Nov. 24. Butcher’s Chop House’s two course menu includes a heap of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, garlic green beans, candied yams, cranberry sauce, and choice of pecan or pumpkin pie. $55 for adults, $38 for kids. Their full menu will also be available. Reservations are encouraged on Resy.

Deer Valley Café

Deer Valley Cafe is offering delicious take-away items to complement your Thanksgiving dinner. Sides include lemon thyme sauce, cranberry chutney, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green bean au gratin, and wild mushroom stuffing. Pie selections include pumpkin, pecan, country apple, blueberry and cherry. Place orders by 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, and pick up orders on Nov. 22. Orders can be placed at (435) 615-2400.

Grand Summit Hotel

Indulge in a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Nov. 24. Start with charcuterie, roasted beets, or shrimp cocktail, and choose from wild rice & shitake mushroom soup, butternut squash sage bisque, winter greens salad, or the fall farrow salad. Entrees include prime rib, turkey, ham, salmon, kid’s pizza and chicken tenders. $75 for adults, $50 for children 12 and under, children 2 and under are free. Reservations are required by Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. here.

The Grub Steak

Enjoy a full Thanksgiving menu from 2 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., including wild rice and mushroom soup, Caesar or house salad, carved roasted tom turkey, autumn harvest dressing, gravy, green beans, citrus cranberry relish, pumpkin pie, or spiced apple bread pudding. $41.75 for adults, $21.75 for children 12 and under. Reservations are highly recommended on Resy.

Hill’s Kitchen Café & Catering

Pick up dinner for eight including Half Mary’s organic turkey, house-brined ham, rosemary sage stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, brussels sprouts with bacon and cranberry, cranberry sauce, cheddar biscuits, truffle mac and cheese, refuel salad, Caesar salad, and charred onion dip and potato dip. Don’t forget Pastry Chef Jessie Rae’s house roasted pumpkin, double crust apple, and pecan pies. Orders are available for pickup on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (435) 800-2870 to place orders.

KITA

Celebrate Thanksgiving with an expertly-crafted traditional feast at KITA with classic sliced turkey breast & confit thigh, perfectly accompanied by traditional mashed potatoes, orange cranberry chutney, cornbread stuffing, and sautéed green beans. Finish with house made warm apple pie or pumpkin pie with Chantilly cream. Reservations can be made on Open Table.

The Lakehouse

Experience Chef Tamara’s take on traditional Thanksgiving staples at Lakehouse. Their pre-set menu includes three courses and begins at $55 per person.

No Name Saloon

Open Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., No Name Saloon offers their annual Free Turkey Dinner beginning at 2 p.m. until the buffet runs dry. The full regular menu will also be available all day.

Red Maple Catering

Have Thanksgiving delivered the day before or on Thanksgiving morning ready to heat and serve. Menu items include 48-hour cider brined organic turkey, roasted apple pan gravy, French bean casserole, ciabatta and sage stuffing, house made cranberry orange sauce, and pumpkin pie. Additional sides include buttermilk biscuits, white cheddar mac and cheese, and sweet potato casserole. Orders are delivered cold with cooking instructions, four-person minimum. To place orders, call (801) 742-1932 or email sales@redmaplecatering.com.

Salt Box Eatery & Catering

Save time in the kitchen by picking up Thanksgiving dinner from Salt Box Eatery & Catering. Start with a meat and cheese platter or butternut squash soup, indulge in roasted turkey, honey baked ham or overnight lamb leg, joined by sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, focaccia bread, asparagus, brussels sprouts with bacon and dates, mac and cheese, pomegranate cranberry jam, house made gravy, and finish with a pecan or pumpkin pie. Orders are available for pickup Nov. 21 to 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stein Eriksen Lodge

Stein Eriksen Lodge’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. will feature live music and an abundant spread of holiday favorites along with the regular Troll Hallen menu, $135 for adults and $45 for kids ages 5 to 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

