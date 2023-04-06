The Best College Bars in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is home to the University of Utah, Westminster, and Salt Lake Community College, which create a vibrant nightlife scene. However, for college students new to the city, it can be challenging to know what bars to check out and which ones align with your preferences. To assist in your quest for the best booze in Salt Lake, we’ve compiled a list of the top seven college bars in the city, complete with descriptions to aid in the tedious decision-making process.

Best Bars to Dance at

Good Grammar — The atmosphere at Good Grammar screams trendy, the colorful and art-decorated bar is always packed on a Friday night. It also has as an indoor and outdoor area that features some of the best DJs around the City. With a dance floor in the middle and three different areas to get a drink, your spirits will always be high and your glass will never be empty. 69 E. Gallivan Ave, SLC

Performers at Why Kiki (Photo by Adam Finkle/Salt Lake magazine)

Why Kiki — Despite being a recent addition to Salt Lake’s bar scene, this establishment has already gained a reputation as one of the city’s finest. The queer-friendly bar has a tropical theme and hosts drag shows upstairs and silent disco downstairs. The drink menu features a range of thrilling tropical cocktails, as well as $5 shots. Don’t forget to check out their Drag Brunch on Sundays, it is not to be missed. Find Why Kiki’s full schedule of events here. 69 W. 100 South, SLC

Best Bars to just sit down, grab a drink, and relax

X Wife’s Place — This bar is the definition of laid back, and is a hotspot for University of Utah students.. It’s cash only, offers games of pool, and please for the love of god, don’t order anything besides just a pitcher of beer. Bring a friend, grab a pitcher, and sit down at one of the booths! 465 S. 700 East, SLC

Dick N’ Dixie’s — This dive bar strikes the ideal balance for its customers. The crowd is older than X Wife’s, with more recently graduated college students rather than freshly started ones. Although there is no designated dance floor, the music selection is consistently enjoyable. You can choose from a variety of refreshing cocktails and beer options. It’s the ideal bar to either kick off your evening or wrap it up. 479 E. 300 South, SLC

Best Bar to Pregame at Before Kickoff

The Green Pig Pub — This sports bar serves cocktails, beer, and bar food. With T.V.s on every wall, live music, and trivia, Green Pig is a hotspot during football season. Similar to Dick N’ Dixie’s this bar’s crowd tends to be older college students or recent graduates. The perfect step up if you’re trying to get away from underage kids! 31 E. 400 South, SLC

Best Bar to Watch the Game at

Flanker Sporting Club + Kitchen is among the best sports bars in Salt Lake City. (Photo courtesy Flanker)

Flankers — A little bit newer and a lot more boujee! A sports bar that turns into a club at night. This bar is huge, and sits right in the middle of The Gateway. Service is always fast, events going on almost every weekend, and now has collabs with University of Utah for college nights! A personal favorite of mine, but make sure to get there early, or you’ll be stuck in line all night. 6 N Rio Grande St. Suite 35, SLC

Best for Everyone

Shades On State — A bar located right next to The Green Pig Pub and Good Grammar, that makes it the perfect location to hit on a bar crawl. Offers an array of drinking games such as darts, pong, and pool, as well as a dance floor. Shades has a little bit of everything, making it a great option when your group is indecisive about where to go. However, it’s worth noting that the crowd can be a hit-or-miss. Some nights the place is buzzing, while on others, it’s not. So make sure it’s the move before you order an uber! 366 S. State St, SLC

Disclaimer: Salt Lake magazine does not encourage under-age drinking. Our guide to college bars is intended for students that are of-age to imbibe only.

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.