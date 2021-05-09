Wine connoisseurs are flocking to taste the happy grapes of Colorado, bathed in the high desert’s perfect mix of sunny days and cool evening temps in one of over 100 winery-owned vineyards. Boasting traditional sweet, semi-sweet, dry and noteworthy fruit-based and honey-infused wines, the Wine Country Inn in Palisade, CO, mixes luxury accommodations with vineyard experiences that are just a car-ride away.

UNWIND IN THE VINES

Located in the heart of Colorado’s wine country and sitting amidst 21 acres of vineyards, the Wine Country Inn offers guests an approachable, authentic wine country experience under safe COVID-19 protocols. With the relaxed atmosphere and luxurious amenities, some guests never venture beyond the property, while others choose adventure by day and wining and dining by night. “You can have a totally immersive experience,” says General Manager Ian Kelley. “Your getaway is whatever you want it to be.” The Inn is dwarfed on the north by the Little Bookcliff mountains, home to around 150 mustangs living on the BLM Wild Horse Preserve. Dramatic views in all directions create unlimited exploration and plenty of photo ops.

CYCLE

Visitors are tempted by a variety of attractions: touring vineyards, wineries and tasting local wines; renting electric or conventional cruisers for tranquil, leisurely bike rides through the Fruit and Wine Byway; attacking the more serious terrain on the challenging Palisade Plunge mountain bike trail that opens in July, rafting the mighty Colorado River, sampling the abundant fruit from orchards, visiting enormous lavender farms, shopping for art by local painters, potters and sculptors in the local galleries.

WINE, WINE AND DINE

A daily afternoon wine reception is standard at the Wine Country Inn—the area’s first wine-themed resort serving its own Ten Acre Farm wines pressed from grapes grown on-site. A deluxe breakfast is also complimentary. In the evening, the Tapestry Lounge offers light dining, signature cocktails, beer and wine, while Caroline’s Restaurant boasts classically prepared favorites like rainbow trout, lamb and beef served with locally grown produce paired with Colorado wines. “The terroir is the same, so this area is a celebration of food and landscape,” emphasizes Bridget Zlab, WCI F&B Director. “Our guests experience firsthand how food and wine complement each other to create memorable dining.”

777 Grande River Dr., 777 Stubb Ditch Rd., Palisade, CO

970-464-5777

coloradowinecountryinn.com

Check out more places for your perfect staycation here!