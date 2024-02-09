Holladay Welcomes The Fox Market

For Tom and Cara Fox, there’s something irresistible about the lively buzz and welcoming ambiance of European markets and cafes, so they decided to create something equally delightful in the heart of Holladay with The Fox Market, which opened their doors officially last week. Tom and Cara—principals of The Fox Group, a premiere home builder and interior design firm—were inspired by the charming spots they visited while traveling in northern Europe. “There, markets and cafes are more than just places to drink and eat, they are social hubs, places for time spent with friends, family and neighbors,” Cara says. “Amongst all the bustle, there is a sense that everyone belongs.”

With that in mind, the couple transformed a humble Meier’s Chicken establishment into a neighborhood haven, “a little European oasis that celebrates local crafts, people and purveyors,” Cara says.

The remodel was a labor of love. The couple reimagined the once-bland exterior with striped awnings, iron lanterns, elegant French-style windows and European box planters filled with topiaried trees. Inside, a classical-yet-whimsical decor—with its black-and white checkered floor, marble-topped bistro tables and antique cabinets—is filled with the fragrance of fresh-baked breads and pastries emanating from the boulangerie. At every turn, patrons discover specialty culinary offerings, from locally sourced meats and dairy items to Utah-made ice cream, teas and chocolates mingling with salads-to-go, a fresh-flower cart, a soda/drink bar and more.

Artisan products extend beyond food. Hand-carved cabinets display organic beauty products, jewelry, dresses, bags and gifts. “We also gift wrap,” Cara says. Further back behind large conservatory windows, curated furnishings, antiques, rugs, handmade quilts, bedding and lighting delight shoppers, who are surrounded by original art on nearly every wall.

“With so many talented people out there doing their crafts, it’s about getting their products out, seen and available,” Cara says. “It’s about gathering and coming together.”

If You Go…

The Fox Market,

4708 Holladay Blvd., Holladay

@the_fox_market

