Preview: The Medicine Company Album Release Show at the State Room

Local roots rockers, The Medicine Company, are set to release their second full-length album Risk It For The Biscuit. To celebrate, they’re hosting a record release party on August 4, 2023 at The State Room.

The Medicine Company are Bryant Adair (vocals), Mac Wray (guitar), Chandler Seipert (guitar), Fisher Huish (bass) and Connor Gerson (drums). Since the release of their self-titled debut album in 2021, the band’s been working out new material during live shows before laying down the fresh tracks. The band recorded the album in their own jam space before finalizing the mixing and tracking with Mike Sasich at Man vs. Music Studio in Salt Lake City. The first single from the new record, “Mr. Chuckles,” is set for release on July 28th and just ahead of the full album release on August 4th. So look for it on your favorite streaming service.

I first got a taste of The Medicine Company’s Americana at The Fort Desolation Music Fest down in Torrey, UT earlier this summer. And now I want some more. Their sound draws from the trippy, hippy jams of the Grateful Dead to the more nuanced indie-rock of Wilco. There’s also a bit of Frank Zappa-like vocals and maybe a touch of The Band and Lou Reed in their sound too. When I talked with lead singer Bryant Adair about the band’s influences, he listed The Grateful Dead, Wilco, Zappa, The Band along with The Beatles, Dylan, Black Sabbath, Steppenwolf and more modern acts like All Them Witches, Graveyard, The White Stripes, and The Black Keys.

They perform all their own music, but if you like their musical influences you’re sure to like what they’ve created. From their solid debut record The Medicine Company, I particularly like “Buckaroo” and “Rusted in Misfortune.” For their forthcoming record they’re cooking up plenty of fresh new favorites.

Spoiler Alert: I have it on good authority they’ll play their new record in its entirety and throw in some of the older stuff too. In the meantime check out this link to their psychedelic funk jam Mr. Mojo Workin (Live at The Rio Theatre).

Co-headlining is alt-country artisans Triggers and Slips. Their 2022 release What Do You Feed Your Darkness? evokes all the twangy brogue and high-lonesome pedal steel moan you want in a country record. Frontman, Morgan Snow, proves a masterful singer and storyteller in this stellar record. “You Did It To Me Again,” a duet featuring Lilly Winwood, is as fine a song as anything currently charting. With three full-length albums and an EP under their belt, Triggers and Slips can draw on a growing catalog of folky, country rock songs to delight audiences. Here’s a cool video of “Natchez Trace” from 2019 to whet your appetite.

Cherry Thomas will open the show with her blend of soulful R&B. Thomas, an O-Town singer/songwriter, released two new singles last year: “Barbed Wire” and “Blue Hour.” Most recently, she played the Progressive Stage at the Fort Desolation Fest at Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, UT. You can find Thomas gigging all along the Wasatch Front.

The Medicine Company’s vocalist Bryant Adair told me that the band’s goal from the outset was to headline The State Room – like the name implies, one of the best rooms in the state. They are grateful for Morgan Snow’s support and they wanted to show their appreciation by co-headlining with Triggers and Slips. Cherry Thomas, someone who they consider to be one of the most talented singers in the valley, had been one of their first picks to share the stage with them on their big night.

Join The Medicine Company on Friday, August 4, 2023 for their record release party and enjoy a night of locally procured indie-rock, alt country, and R&B. I’m pairing the evening of Utah-based music with a tasty Golden Spike Hefeweizen from Uinta Brewing. Cheers!

Who: The Medicine Company w/ Co-Headliners Triggers and Slips and Cherry Thomas opening

What: The Medicine Company’s Risk It For The Biscuit album release party

Where: The State Room

When: Friday, August 4, 2023

Tickets and info: https://thestateroompresents.com

Get the latest on arts and culture in Utah. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.