There’s technique and medium. But maybe most importantly, there’s point of view. This third thing that distinguishes works of art is the most enlightening to the general viewer and chances are good the points of view you’ll see in the upcoming show at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts will be completely unique and extremely relevant.

Utah is an overwhelmingly white state—we don’t have the opportunity to see through black eyes very often. Here’s our chance.

More than 100 works by nearly 80 modern and contemporary artists of African descent will be on display at UMFA from January 23 through April 11, 2021. Since opening in 1968 in a rented loft at Fifth Avenue and 125th Street, The Studio Museum of Harlem has been a leader in collecting, preserving and interpreting art created by African-American and African artists.

“Black Refractions: Highlights from The Studio Museum in Harlem” is coming to Utah because that museum is building a new building. Its collection is on tour for the first time ever—the UMFA is one of only six venues in the U.S. to host it.

410 S. Campus Center Dr., University of Utah, SLC

801-581-7332

