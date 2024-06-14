Search
Salt Lake magazine
HomeEat & Drink

Food Crush: Urban Hill Tableside S’mores

Lydia Martinez
Lydia Martinez

Just in time for summer, Urban Hill has come out with tableside s’mores as a DIY nostalgia dessert to cap a great meal. I grew up camping most weekends during the summer, and s’mores evoke every childhood intuition I have: running around in the woods, getting sugar buzzed, ending up with a chocolate face, and playing with some sanctioned fire. But, let’s be honest… s’mores in the wild are never as good as you remember them from childhood. The graham crackers always break in weird places or fall apart when you take a bite, landing your marshmallow in the dirt. The chocolate doesn’t actually melt, meaning you have a hard bar of waxy chocolate in the middle. The marshmallow is cloyingly sweet, meaning you can’t manage more than one (at least, I can’t as an adult). And the marshmallow may or may not be in cinders by the time you assemble it.

Urban Hill has solved for all these problems. The graham crackers are perfectly square and baked by the in-house bakery team. You are missing out if you haven’t had freshly baked graham crackers. They aren’t overly dry or crumbly, and they retain the nutty flavor of the graham flour. Better yet, the bottom of the cracker is coated in a thick layer of chocolate, which is a genius hack for making sure that the chocolate melts. I will be liberally copying this method at home this summer. And finally, the house-made vanilla marshmallows are perfectly square and designed to fit just so on the graham cracker. The real bonus: while they are still sweet, they are less so than store-bought marshmallows, so this girl could manage two. The hint of vanilla in the marshmallows added a lovely extra layer of flavor to the tableside s’mores. The house-made mallows are also fluffier and cook faster without the stale exterior of the bagged variety. 

The entire tableside s’mores set up arrived at the table on a wooden board with a Solo Stove, which I could only describe as a mini cement fire pit. We took turns cooking our marshmallows and devoured two each. Though you could share with a table of four. The scent of caramelizing sugar and the sight of the flame drew attention from the entire dining room. It was a playful communal activity after a beautiful meal with beautiful service. An excellent way to linger a little longer with the conversation and shared memories of summer cookouts. In keeping with the theme, pair your tableside s’mores with Graham’s Fine Tawny Port for a sip that compliments the chocolate and vanilla and the warmth of the evening. Urban Hill Tableside S’mores are $22 and serve up to four. 

If you go:

Urban Hill
510 South 300 West | SLC
urban-hill.com

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah. 

Lydia Martinez
Lydia Martinezhttp://www.saltlakemgazine.com
Lydia Martinez is a freelance food, travel, and culture writer. She has written for Salt Lake Magazine, Suitcase Foodist, and Utah Stories. She is a reluctantly stationary nomad who mostly travels to eat great food. She is a sucker for anything made with lots of butter and has been known to stay in bed until someone brings her coffee. Do you have food news? Send tips to lydia@saltlakemagazine.com
Previous article
Five Speakeasies in Salt Lake City That Take you Back in Time

Similar Articles

Five Speakeasies in Salt Lake City That Take you Back in Time

Bar Fly Julia McNulty -
Salt Lake boasts a lively bar scene, offering patrons the opportunity to indulge in classic cocktails and experience the nostalgic allure of bygone eras....

Three Roadhouse Taverns in Park City

Eat & Drink Tony Gill -
I love walking into a bar and feeling like someone might hit me with a pool cue because of my opinion on Major League...

Comments