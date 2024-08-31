Women in Business: Kristin Lehman Bingham

Salt Lake magazine’s Women in Business special section is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders and owners across the state of Utah. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journeys so others like them can follow their leads.

‘Find Your Passion,’ Says New Local Head of Philanthropy at Shriners Children’s SLC

Kristin Lehman Bingham recently assumed the role of Senior Director of Philanthropy at Shiners Children’s in Salt Lake City. To her, the new job is a “terrific match” for her skillset and passions.

Formerly working for the March of Dimes and the Alzheimer’s Association, Bingham credits her mother with laying the foundation for her career of giving back to others.

“My mom was very philanthropic and set a great example for me getting behind worthwhile causes,” Bingham says. “She passed away while I was in college, and I have dedicated my career in her honor.”

Growing up, the Shriners fraternity and Shriners Children’s services were vital to many in Bingham’s circle of friends and family. As the Salt Lake City location nears its 100th anniversary, she sees it as a time to celebrate the incredible legacy these institutions have built in our community.

“Serving as a role model

is a way to pay forward the mentorship i have received from other women in my career.” —Kristin Lehman Bingham

“It is very humbling to be a part of an organization that is so deeply integrated into the fabric of our community, and it motivates me to continually strive for ways to strengthen these bonds, expand our reach, and ensure that Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City remains a pillar of hope and healing for generations to come,” Bingham says.

Her vision as the Senior Director of Philanthropy is simple: get active in the community, particularly with those who share a hope of providing amazing care to children regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

“I envision deepening our community engagement efforts to raise awareness and funds that directly benefit our patients. This includes giving everyone the opportunity to support us in a way that is meaningful to them,” Bingham says.

With her new role, Bingham hopes to offer the same meaningful support to other women in business and serve as a mentor for the next generation of leaders.

“Serving as a role model is a way to pay forward the support and mentorship I have received from other women in my career,” she says. “I have had several wonderful mentors along the way for whom I’m forever grateful.”

Her advice to women embarking on a business career: build your network, identify what you care most about, and center your work around it.

“Find those causes that truly resonate with you,” Bingham says. “You will always do more and be more fulfilled if you are truly passionate about something.”

Shriners Children’s SLC

801.536.3500 | Shrinerschildrens.org

1275 E. Fairfax RD., SLC

Meet more Women in Business, and learn about their entrepreneurial journeys.


