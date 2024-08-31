Women in Business: Shonie Christensen, Andrea Wilson and Jenny Tanner



Salt Lake magazine’s Women in Business special section is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders and owners across the state of Utah. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journeys so others like them can follow their leads.

Women in Business: Successful Entrepreneurs Talk Evolving Landscapes, Avoiding Burnout

and the Power of Relationships

Talking to three successful, Utah-based businesswomen, it’s clear that the landscape is continuing to change for the better for female entrepreneurs in the state.

Altabank recently sat down with Shonie Christensen, owner of The Shonie Insurance Group, Jennie Tanner, owner of Tanner Glass & Hardware, and Andrea Wilson, who works as the Principal Broker at Dwell Realty Group for a discussion about women in business.

Tanner, who has owned her business since 2000, has seen a tremendous rise in female entrepreneurs. Technology, she explains, has helped her see many women succeeding.



Shonie Christensen, Altabank. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Andrea Wilson, Altabank. Photo by Adam Finkle.

“Social media has taken a huge step forward for women in business,” Tanner says. “There are so many organizations that help women through LinkedIn or Facebook or even YouTube.

That said, there is still work to be done. To Christensen, change and growth for women in business may be accelerated in the home, outside of the boardroom and office.

“I would like to see equity for all aspects of life, not just equity in the workplace, but also equity at home too,” she says. “We’re expected to play the old-fashioned role at home with our families and in our communities but then also want to be a powerhouse at work and that’s just not equitable.”

Finding a balance is key. It’s not a stretch to suggest that Wilson was a workaholic. In her role as Principal Broker at Dwell, her day is largely spent helping her staff, coordinating with contractors and agents, and doing all the behind-the-scenes work.

Jenny Tanner of Altabank. Photo by Adam Finkle.

“I would go home, eat dinner quickly, and then open my laptop and work until midnight,” Wilson remembers. “That’s not a sustainable or realistic model, but I did that for years and years.”

After the birth of her daughter, things changed. Now, when 5 p.m. strikes, Wilson shuts down her laptop and gets to work, as a mom. She’s much happier, she says.

To find success, personal connections are what matter most. Luckily, these women are in a great place to forge meaningful professional relationships.

“I surround myself with people who are smarter than me, and I grow by growing with people who know what they’re doing,” Christensen says. “Utah is a unique place to do business, it’s a relationship-orientated state and we live by that.”

