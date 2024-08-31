Women in Business: Marsha Holfeltz

Salt Lake magazine’s Women in Business special section is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders and owners across the state of Utah. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journeys so others like them can follow their leads.

Owner’s Global Style Creates One-of-a-Kind Showroom at Madison McCord Interiors

It wouldn’t be a stretch to call Marsha Holfeltz the “artisanal pillow queen of Salt Lake City.” It’s a title she’s more than earned as owner of Madison McCord Interiors.

Among many other tasteful and unique furnishings on Madison McCord Interiors’ massive showroom floor, the store also boasts the state’s largest collection of designer pillows in a section called “Pillow Talk.”

The Pillow Talk section features an enormous array of pillows you won’t find anywhere else in the state. At the moment, the most intriguing pillows—which Holfeltz considers more like statement or conversation pieces for someone’s home—are literally works of art. Officially licensed and sold by the Picasso Museum in Barcelona, Spain, Madison McCord’s Picasso pillows are sure to stand out in any home, Holfeltz says.

“They’re like owning a Picasso painting, but without having to pay millions of dollars,” she laughs.

You don’t get to own the title of SLC pillow royalty without doing your homework. Holfeltz, a seasoned interior designer who has worked in some of the country’s premier design hotspots, is always thinking about ways to make her store stand out. Even when she’s away on travel, she’s working, looking for pieces or patterns that would truly pop in Salt Lake City.

“I’ve tried to be impeccable with my own style and I think that translates into what I’m selling” —Marsha Holfeltz

“I think your personal style kind of parlays into what your inventory and showroom looks like,” Holfeltz says. “I’ve tried to be impeccable with my own style and I think that translates into what I’m selling.”

The more unique, the better. If she likes something and has never seen it before in Utah, chances are, it’ll be brought home to share with her customers, Holfeltz explains. “I’m always sourcing products for the store. I want to have things that are different so people’s homes don’t look so cookie-cutter,” she says. “We’re kind of an exotic, one-of-a-kind shop here.”

Holfeltz earned her impeccable eye for great design early in her career when she was a textile buyer for an advertising agency and sourced products from all over the world. She admits it can be costly to import fabulous designs from the other side of the globe, but ultimately it sets her store apart.

Her customers love it, and the ability to take things home right away. Imagine bringing a piece of Picasso straight from Spain to your living room sofa.. “They love coming in here because there are one-of-a-kind items,” Holfetlz says of her customers. “They’re always going to find something new.”

Madison McCord interiors

801.277.5555 | madisonmccordinteriors.com | Instagram @madisonmccordinteriors

3960 S. highland dr., SLC

