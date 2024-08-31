Women in Business: The Women of Culinary Crafts

Salt Lake magazine’s Women in Business special section is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders and owners across the state of Utah. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journeys so others like them can follow their leads.

Moms Make the Magic Happen Every Day at Culinary Crafts

When Mary Crafts started Culinary Crafts 40 years ago, she wasn’t thinking about building the state’s most successful catering company. She wasn’t planning to win 27 Utah Best of State awards or be recognized by the International Caterers Association as one of the top caterers in the world. She just wanted to take care of her family.

“We were losing our condo because of a non-payment on the mortgage,” Mary explains. She and her husband Ron had just had their car repossessed. “I had two little kids to take care of, and I didn’t even know where our next meal was coming from,” Mary says. So (in an act that she admits was as much desperation as bravery) she decided to start her own catering business.

Even though Mary has now retired and passed the reigns to her children, the company continues to thrive on its legacy of bold choices by strong women.

Today, half of Culinary Crafts’ leaders—both directors and managers—are female. “We are so lucky to have the talents and perspectives that women bring to our team,” says Meagan Crafts-Price, Director of Marketing. “Catering is an incredibly demanding industry. You have to have people who are flexible, personable, attentive, extremely organized, incredibly creative, and who work together seamlessly as a team…all while remaining calm under ridiculous pressure. And smiling.”

Perhaps that’s why so many teammates at Culinary Crafts are also moms.

“Our diversity gives us a constant flow of fresh ideas and perspectives.” —Kaleb Crafts

“A lot of our team is made up of moms, and thank goodness!” says co-owner Ryan Crafts. “The way they can juggle multiple tasks at once, react to constantly changing situations, dive in and do the dirty work when needed, and make every client feel special and taken care of, that takes a level of grace and know-how that comes from being a parent.”

Having a hive of female minds gives Culinary Crafts a huge edge in the hospitality industry, explains co-owner Kaleb Crafts (Meagan and Ryan’s brother). “I love that we have a pretty good mix in our team: women and men, old and young, experienced and newcomers. Our diversity gives us a constant flow of fresh ideas and perspectives. But diversity on its own doesn’t make a team stronger. You have to have a company culture where people know it’s safe to speak their minds and share their ideas. You need organization, but not hierarchy. You need people who will both lead and listen. The women on our team help make that a reality.”

The hospitality industry is infamous for high employee turnover, but many of Culinary Crafts’ team have been with the company for years or decades. “You may even see three generations of a family working at the same event,” Ryan points out. “We’re proud to be a family-friendly place to work. A lot of our team will work for a while, take time off for their families, and come back to work when they choose. We want to support their career and life choices, wherever that takes them.”

For some women at Culinary Crafts, those career/life choices have taken them to the top of their field. As a mother herself, Meagan relates. “One of the women on our event team really struggled at first, but she was determined to do whatever it took to be a great mom and a great employee. She was there every day busting her hump and jumping in to help. Once, she literally jumped into a dumpster to fish out a wedding ring that had been accidentally thrown away. A decade later, she’s become one of our very best managers.”

Not all the women on our team are mothers,” Ryan points out, “but many of them are, and that makes it feel like a family. A new employee has so much to learn, but they have all these talented women around them to guide, teach and support them. It’s incredible to watch a nervous, new employee come in, and by the end of the night, they’re smiling and serving like a pro. It is magic.”

Culinary Crafts

801.225.6575 | culinarycrafts.com

357 W. 200 South, SLC

Meet more Women in Business, and learn about their entrepreneurial journeys. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.

