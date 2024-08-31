Women in Business: Leah Wynn

Salt Lake magazine’s Women in Business special section is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders and owners across the state of Utah. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journeys so others like them can follow their leads.

Inside Out Architecturals Boasts a Female Staff of Tile Experts and High-Quality Designers

Leah Wynn calls herself a “tile nerd.” She could tell you almost anything about any given piece of the decorative material; what year it was made, which region of the world it comes from, even if the color it shows now was its original or not.

“What got me into it was when we had a lot of people looking for certain tile to restore their bungalows and there was no one around here to provide that material,” Wynn recalls. “So we started looking for those types of historical collections.”

“It was like a rabbit hole for me,” she laughs.

Since that first dive down the rabbit hole, Wynn has built a reputation as one of the state’s leading experts on tile, in addition to running her own successful tile showroom, Inside Out Architecturals.

“In such a changing world, you have to maintain the ability to be creative.” —Leah Wynn

With nearly two decades of experience under her belt, Wynn has also found another outlet for her expertise and passion: fostering the next generation of tile nerds. At least once a year, she visits Salt Lake Community College to give guest lectures to design students and is active year-round with several interior design societies.

The future, she says, is bright for the interior design scene in Utah. “We have quite the growing community right now with a lot of new young girls coming into it and going out on their own,” Wynn says. “We’ve got some fabulous designers who are doing some really good work. I hope the builders are listening to them.”

Wynn would know all about the up-and-comers in the local design world; she employs a handful of very talented young women.

“They can draw on CAD software to design a room to scale, they can provide drawings for a charge, do all these great things,” Wynn says. “We’re out to finish the puzzle from start to finish.”

Her advice, from one tile nerd and accomplished designer to the next up-and-coming designer slash tile geek: dive into the rabbit hole.

“It’s all about learning,” Wynn says. “Learning all about sources, gathering resources, using materials, and learning how to find them. It’s such a changing world, you have to maintain the ability to be creative.”

