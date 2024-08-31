Women in Business: Kristin Rocke

Salt Lake magazine’s Women in Business special section is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders and owners across the state of Utah. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journeys so others like them can follow their leads.

K. Rocke Credits Eyes, Ears and Imagination for her 20-Year Anniversary

This year, K. Rocke Design is celebrating 20 years of doing business and creating some of the most jaw-dropping interior designs in Salt Lake and beyond.

While she’s known for her eye for design, to ask owner Kristin Rocke what her secret to success over the last two decades has been, she’ll tell you: Her ears.

“I would say listening has probably been the biggest thing that’s made the most difference,” she says. “Listening to clients, listening for possibilities and opportunities with vendors and trades people, listening to needs and expectations and listening to ourselves when it comes to our vision.”

Having a vision, something that had yet to be realized except in her imagination, was another key to building a thriving business. When she started her business 20 years ago, Rocke trusted herself and her abilities. Now, it’s all come together just as she envisioned.

“What I set out to achieve, I did,” she says. “I feel like I had a lot of ideas I wanted to see realized. The only thing I really needed was to have partners and clients and that could help me do what I set out to do.”

Twenty years later, and with a portfolio of more than 500 satisfied clients including 50 custom homes, Rocke is thankful for the folks who also saw her vision and helped bring it to life.

“I’m extremely grateful to a lot of people,” she says. “I’m grateful to my team, I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to showcase my work in local publications and with a top-notch design community here.”

Not to mention, Rocke is thankful for the trust her clients have given her to put her unique stamp on their homes.

“I’m honestly so thankful for my clients, who regularly allow us to push boundaries,” she says.

But what does the future hold for K. Rocke’s next chapter? More of the same, but with a wider reach, the owner predicts.

“We are so grateful for the trust we’ve been given by so many and we’re looking to grow by entering new markets and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence,” Rocke says. “By investing in the latest technology, sustainable practices, and our talented team, we’ll attract top professionals and deliver creative design solutions that exceed our clients’ expectations. This reinforces our feelings of gratitude towards each other, our clients, and our partners.”

Here’s to the next 20 years!

K. Rocke Design

krockedesign.com

3910 S. Highland Dr., Millcreek

