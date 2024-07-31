Get the ‘Utah Girl’ Look

Social media, especially TikTok, has been going crazy for the ‘Utah Girl’ aesthetic. Here’s how to get the look of your favorite Utah influencers.

No. 1—No Utah Girl outfit is complete without a little Lululemon. Grab your belt bag to hold everything you need from the receipt from your latest Free People haul to the spoolie for brushing your lash extensions. Available at Lululemon, $36

No. 2—An armful of youthful beaded bracelets is a must. Complement with a dainty chain choker and a pearl-encrusted “GRWM” headband. Available at Claire’s, $16.50.

No. 3—Whether your tumbler is filled with Texas Tab or a dirty Diet Coke, Stanley Cups and Swig go together like Utah and Utah Girls: they’re inseparable. Available in store or online at Swig, $35.

No. 4—Though they may come with cavities, your daily dirty soda doesn’t have to give you fine lines, too. Invest in an anti-wrinkle straw to prevent wrinkles and save you money on your next medspa trip. Available online at Amazon, $18.

No. 5—Utah Girls are busy, so one-item outfits, like rompers, are always stocked in their closets. This romper is perfect for date night or a Target run. Available at OneLovedBabe, $52.

No. 6—Platform Converse are all the rage right now. Dress them up with your outfit for the third wedding this month or dress them down as you take your Goldendoodle for a walk up the canyon. Available at Converse, $75.

