Merry Geekmas: What to Watch This Holiday Season

This December, as we’re all sitting around wondering what to watch this holiday season, we do not have to submit ourselves and our families to another viewing of A Christmas Story. Instead, this year, the new holiday releases have been taken over by some pretty nerdy adaptations and original films and TV shows.

That’s good for Utah, which is consistently rated among the, if not the, geekiest state in the nation. Whether it’s the study by a real estate website Estately or this one by Zippia, which both looked at the number of people with nerdy interests listed on their social media profiles, or another study by AT&T, which looked at the number of pop culture conventions and nerd-adjacent retailers. And this year, on-demand streaming services have a gift for Utah: some very, very nerdy content on the list of what to watch this holiday season.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres Wednesday, December 29, 2021 on Disney+

Disney+

Hawkeye – Season Finale on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. “Hawkeye” is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. “Hawkeye” debuted on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2021.

The Book of Boba Fett – Premieres Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season Two finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special – Now Streaming

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Season two of The Witcher premieres December 17, 2021 on Netflix

Netflix

The Witcher – Season Two Premieres December 17, 2021

The Witcher returns with Season Two. Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Cobra Kai – Season Four Premieres December 31, 2021

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Lost in Space – Season Three Now Streaming

In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet.

HBO MAX

The Matrix Resurrections – Premieres December 22, 2021

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Parker Posey, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The Matrix Resurrections will be available on December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max, streaming only on the Ad-Free plan in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release.

8-Bit Christmas – Now Streaming

Set in 1980s suburban Chicago, 8-Bit Christmas centers on ten-year-old Jake Doyle’s quest to get the latest and greatest video game system. The film stars Neil Patrick Harris, Winslow Fegley, June Diane Raphael, David Cross, and Steve Zahn. Screenplay is by Kevin Jakubowski, adapted from his debut novel.

Young Justice – Season Four Finale on December 30, 2021

This animated spy drama, Young Justice, explores the entire DC Universe through the eyes and stories of young Dick Grayson/Robin, Kaldur’ahm/Aqualad, Wally West/Kid Flash, Conner Kent/Superboy, M’gann M’orzz/Miss Martian, Artemis Crock/Artemis, Zatanna Zatara/Zatanna, and Raquel Ervin/Rocket. As this core Team steps out of the shadows of their mentors and matures into adult heroes – with some joining the Justice League and others taking on new identities Nightwing, Aquaman, and Tigress– they also mentor a new generation of protégés including Forager, Wonder Girl, Blue Beetle, Cyborg, and Halo, all in their ongoing crusade for justice.

The Wheel of Time, based on the high fantasy series by Robert Jordan, is now streaming on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime

The Wheel of Time – Season Finale on December 24, 2021

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. The first three episodes of Season One premiered Friday, November 19, with new episodes available each Friday following.

Shatner in Space – Premieres on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

A one-hour special that details the events before, during, and after Shatner’s life-changing flight—which made him the oldest person to ever travel to the cosmos—and the growing friendship between the Star Trek icon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, whose dreams of space travel, like many, were inspired by the original Star Trek series.

The Expanse – Season Six Premieres December 10, 2021

The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise. Series stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens reunite for the most epic season yet.

