The Best Spots for a Glass of Wine in Salt Lake City

When you think of the storied wine regions of the world, Utah doesn’t even land on the list. And yet, our wine narrative has a deep history in our red soil. Early pioneer settlers were sent by Brigham Young on “wine missions” to Southern Utah to cultivate vineyards and produce wine. The Word of Wisdom, created by Joseph Smith, was a health code barring alcohol (amongst other things), was more of a guideline rather than a commandment at the time. And at one time, wine could be used for paying tithing, was used in Sunday services, medicinally and generally enjoyed by the public at large. Since the Latter-Day Saint settlers were also entrepreneurial to their core, the wine they produced was also sold to miners and exported out of state for profit.

By all accounts, the “Dixie Wine Mission” wine was very good. Both in terms of quality and in terms of everyone getting a little too drunk. Which may have accounted for the tolerance early Saints had for alcohol evaporating. As the culture changed and the rules around drinking moved into a “thou shalt not” commandment territory, the vineyards were torn up and replaced with other crops and the wine making enterprises went dry.

Like the earlier Mormon pioneers, we are fortunate to have wine enthusiasts and professionals, paving the way, bringing back Utah’s wine culture and stories against the backdrop of our unique liquor laws and a burgeoning community that loves a good sip. From wine educators, to restaurateurs, to wine bars, to wineries, Salt Lake City’s wine scene is uncorked.

Salt Lake’s Wine Scene Decanted into Three Local Gems

BTG Wine Bar

The name says it all. BTG (By The Glass) serves over 75 wines by the glass. Located in the speakeasy-like basement of Caffè Molise, the deep banquettes and wood bar make for a beautiful place to grab a glass of wine and tapas after work. Even the serious wine-loving couple from out of town will be impressed by the selection and lush atmosphere.

404 S. West Temple | btgwinebar.com

Cucina Wine Bar

An Avenues deli by day, fine dining and wine bar by night, Cucina pairs fantastic meals with wine. With an extensive wine list and a rotating menu, visit for a romantic dinner with your wine-loving sweetheart. Look for the menu’s section labeled “interesting wines.” These are curated by the globe-trotting owner and are guaranteed to be bold and surprising.

1026 E. 2nd Ave. | cucinawinebar.com

Bar à Vin

The new kid in town is Bar à Vin. Located on State Street, where The Republican shuttered, this up-and-comer has a selection of 120 wines served at the ideal temperature with special equipment to ensure perfect flavor profiles every time. They offer wine by the glass or curated flights like the ‘Poolside Pour’ and ‘For the Swifties.’ This is the place to bring the friend who is wine-curious.

917 S. State Street | baravinslc.com

Water Canyon Winery. photo courtesy of Water Canyon Winery

Utah’s Wineries Resurrected

Utah pioneers are getting back to our roots with vineyards and wineries sprouting up around the state. Here are a few notables working to cultivate our wine culture.

Old Town Wine Cellars

Old Town Wine Cellars is not a vineyard, which means that they don’t grow their own grapes. They do however source “fine wines from top wine growing regions to blend and bottle in historic Park City, Utah.” Their wines are approachable and playful. With names like Townie Rosé and Outlaw Reserve, they evoke a sense of place. You can visit their bar and lounge, where you can try a flight, or their bottle shop if you want to bring a bottle or two home.

408 Main Street, Park City

otcwines.com

Spanish Valley Vineyard & Winery

Specializing in single-vineyard estate-bottled wines. Spanish Valley Vineyard and Winery tends the vines, grows the grapes, and handles fermentation and bottling from start to finish. They have four wines: Cabernet Sauvignon, Cherry (made with cherries from Payson, Utah), Riesling, and a Gewurtztraminer in sweet and dry finishes. Tastings are $20 per person, Tours are $50 per person. They also have a Bed & Breakfast, so you can stay at the vineyard.

4710 Zimmerman Ln., Moab

Text before you arrive to arrange a tour or tasting: (435) 634-1010

moabwinery.com

IG Winery

IG Winery (once known as Iron Gate), is located in Cedar City. They originally opened in 2012, as the first commercial winery in the state. From selling their wine in a small shed to a beautiful tasting room in the historic downtown area, IG Winery paved the way for other operations. When you go, get a flight and find your favorite. Or make a reservation to visit their vineyard outside Rockville, Utah and have a private tasting to learn more.

59 W. Center St., Cedar City

igwinery.com

Water Canyon Winery

Nestled against the red cliffs in Hildale, Water Canyon Winery specializes in natural wines, which means they don’t add preservatives or non-native yeast during the winemaking process. They offer both estate wines with a vineyard on site, and blended and bottled wines. You can book a private tasting for $25 / person or host a private event or wedding at their beautiful location.

1050 W. Field Ave., Hildale

435-229-4747

watercanyonwinery.com

