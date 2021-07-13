It’s time for fun and we are all about it. Fun outfits. Fun patterns. And, essentially, way-fun colors. After a year of living in sweat pants, we are ready to brighten up big time. Vivid colors are showing up in summer collections like breaths of fresh air. Let’s dress to radiate joy and happiness. That’s what this summer, especially after last year, is all about.
Instagram-Ready Photo Spots
Show off your colorful summer style at these places to make your ’Gram pop.
Stairs at The Gateway, 400 W. 200 South, SLC
Eva’s Bakery, 155 S. Main St., SLC
Albion Basin, Above Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon
Bonneville Salt Flats
La Crepe OG, 2411 Kiesel Ave., Ogden
Ritz Eats & Sweets, 250 S.
State St., Orem
Murals, 2226 S. 300 East, South
Salt Lake
City Hall, 451 S. State St., SLC
Feeling beautiful and having fun with what you’re wearing is the mission of Ava Gowns. Ash Froelich, owner and local photographer, saw something missing from the dress scene in Utah, something effortlessly beautiful and unique. She created Ava Gowns to fashion dresses that are light and colorful to help make us all feel like a gorgeous summer day at the park.
“People want to feel pretty and good about themselves,” says Froelich. “We embrace the feel-good aspect of what it means to wear a beautiful gown.”
Her spring 2021 collection includes perfect-for-summer Mia and Daisy dresses. The tulle she uses makes for a dress that’s light, flowy and cooling in the summer heat, while still remaining fashionable and wearable. And, lucky us, all of the Ava Gowns are available in a rainbow of eye-catching colors.
“Bright colors scream happy,” she says. “Bright colors are what we need right now.” Exactly.
While you’re here, subscribe to the print edition of Salt Lake magazine.