Show off your colorful summer style at these places to make your ’Gram pop.

Feeling beautiful and having fun with what you’re wearing is the mission of Ava Gowns. Ash Froelich, owner and local photographer, saw something missing from the dress scene in Utah, something effortlessly beautiful and unique. She created Ava Gowns to fashion dresses that are light and colorful to help make us all feel like a gorgeous summer day at the park.

“People want to feel pretty and good about themselves,” says Froelich. “We embrace the feel-good aspect of what it means to wear a beautiful gown.”

Her spring 2021 collection includes perfect-for-summer Mia and Daisy dresses. The tulle she uses makes for a dress that’s light, flowy and cooling in the summer heat, while still remaining fashionable and wearable. And, lucky us, all of the Ava Gowns are available in a rainbow of eye-catching colors.