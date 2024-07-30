Retired NFL player helps Park City Athletes

I will never play football again.” This thought raced through Barry Sims’ mind as he listened to the orthopedic surgeon discuss his injury. It was 1998, and the National Football League was scouting the college senior. During practice for the All-Star Hula Bowl game, Sims suffered what could be a career-ending knee injury.

After undergoing surgery, Sims’ doctors referred him to a state-of-the-art training and rehabilitation program. Despite being listed as a long shot, he focused on recovery, hoping to return and get his shot in the NFL.

If you are a football fan, you know that Sims did make it back onto the field. Week after week, he showed that he was ready for anything (or anyone) that came his way. In 1999, he was drafted into the NFL’s European league as an offensive tackle for the Scottish Claymores and then signed as a free agent by the Raiders.

Sims spent the next nine years in the starting lineup for the then-Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas) and another three years for the San Francisco 49ers. Looking back, he says, “The rehab training program was the thing I needed to do to play football.” And afterward, “My 12-year NFL career was a true blessing.”

Sims can add to his blessings the continual support of his wife, Shae. The couple met in 1998 at a sports bar with an NFL game playing in the background. “I was a server at Iggy’s, a popular U of U hangout at the time,” Shae says. “Barry came in with his teammates to watch the game. We started flirting over the food menu, went on a date and have been inseparable ever since.”

With a degree in exercise physiology, Shae supported Barry during his post-injury rehabilitation and his professional football career. Now she partners with him in his post-NFL life, teaming up to get involved with numerous philanthropies. These include the Special Olympics and Foster a Dream—an organization supporting foster care youth.

With Sims’ backstory, it’s no surprise that they excel at work that helps those with physical challenges. “We like to instill the message that even if someone tells you that you can’t do something, don’t give up,” Barry says. “It’s all about overcoming adversity.”

As first-hand witnesses to the effectiveness of science-based physical training, they wanted to be involved when they learned that the Athletic Republic—a private training facility to assist athletes of all ages to improve and excel—used the same program that aided Barry’s recovery.

In 2021, they moved from San Francisco back to Park City and became the owners of the Athletic Republic in Pinebrook.

Barry and Shae immediately started working with athletes of all ages and abilities to help them attain their goals. The training program places a strong emphasis on accident prevention and recovery time.

“Severe injuries are occurring at very early ages,” says Barry, speaking from experience. “Competition has improved over the years and athletes are specializing in sports at younger and younger ages. Unfortunately, many youth athletes are going back and forth from practice to games. They are not giving themselves a chance to recover, rest and train outside of the sport. This increases their chances of major injury.”

Encouraged by the successes achieved through the Athletic Republic regimen, in 2023, the Sims opened a second AR location in West Jordan. “We have just scratched the surface of what these two communities can gain through our education and training programs,” says Shae.

The Sims tend to gravitate toward “underdog stories” and recalled one in particular, “There was this little kid who wanted to play football,” Shae explains. “He had never played the sport before and his mom felt strongly that he needed to train and get physically ready before he tried it. He had such a good work ethic and a great attitude. He just excelled. After training with us, he tried out for a youth passing league and made the team. By the end of the season, he was awarded ‘most inspirational player’ and he has continued to excel!”

The Sims feel fortunate to be able to support a program that helps make dreams come true. As Barry can personally attest, “I know the benefits of this type of training and how well it works because I was a recipient of it.”

Shae adds, “And now we can assist those in small communities, like Park City and West Jordan, find their passion and help them be the pearls they can be.”

Barry Sims’ NFL Career

1988-1992 : Park City High School, Offensive Lineman

: Park City High School, Offensive Lineman 1994-1996 : Dixie College, Offensive Lineman

: Dixie College, Offensive Lineman 1996-1998 : University of Utah, Offensive Lineman

: University of Utah, Offensive Lineman 1998 : Graduated from the University of Utah with a B.A. in Sociology

: Graduated from the University of Utah with a B.A. in Sociology 1999 : NFL Europe, Scottish Claymores, Offensive Lineman

: NFL Europe, Scottish Claymores, Offensive Lineman 1999-2007 : Oakland Raiders, Offensive Lineman

: Oakland Raiders, Offensive Lineman 2008-2010 : San Francisco 49ers, Offensive Lineman

: San Francisco 49ers, Offensive Lineman Barry Sims Career Highlights :

: Appeared in 174 Games.

Started in seven playoff games and played in Super Bowl XXXVII.

In 2004, became co-recipient of the 2004 Commitment to Excellence Award from

the Oakland Raiders.

