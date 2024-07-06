Finding Relief Through Cannabis Topicals

Cannabis has quickly become one of the most sought-after skincare and body care ingredients on the market. From face oil to body lotion, bath bombs to eye cream, the potency of cannabinoids is changing personal care products. The team at Deep Roots Harvest, in partnership with Escape Artists, produces therapy-grade cannabis topicals and has shared everything you need to know about these botanical-rich options.

What are cannabis topicals

Cannabis topicals are external applications that are applied to the skin—bath oils, lotions, balms, salves, ointments, creams, patches—and infused with cannabis. Depending on how they’re formulated and applied, cannabis topicals can contain other cannabinoids and plant-based ingredients that may help facilitate outcomes, such as soothing skin irritation, promoting relaxation and providing localized pain relief.

How do they work?

As explained by the Deep Roots Harvest and the Escape Artists team, it’s important to understand how cannabis functions within the body. The endocannabinoid system includes chemical receptors in the brain, central nervous system and throughout the body’s organs that help regulate various systems. This can influence everything from mood, immune system function, inflammation, appetite and more. When cannabis-infused products are absorbed through the skin and by receptors, they may provide localized relief for inflammation and muscle soreness.

Because cannabis topicals address a localized area, they are not likely to produce a psychoactive effect—fewer cannabinoids can reach the bloodstream and travel to the brain. This means that people can enjoy the therapeutic effects of cannabis without experiencing intoxication.

Everyone processes cannabis differently, but Escape Artists’ topicals are formulated with penetration enhancers for higher bioavailability and absorption of cannabis compounds. This includes water-based options that absorb more quickly and effectively into the skin than oil-based products.



Dosing cannabis topically

As with any cannabis product, the dosage dictates how pronounced the effect will be. The Deep Roots Harvest and Escape Artists team recommends approaching topical dosage as you would any other type of cannabis: low and slow. Use a smaller amount of cannabis topical than you would when applying noninfused lotions or balms. See how you feel and then increase the dosage as needed. For beginners, look for high CBD-ratio products. Escape Artists offers an 800mg CBD:40mg THC option, which is a 20:1 CBD/THC ratio and is recommended for individuals who are new to topical use. For high-potency, targeted relief, look for higher-dose THC and CBD products like the 800mg:800mg 1:1 product.

Who should use cannabis topically

CBD and hemp-based topicals are available in every state. Topicals that contain THC are under state regulation and available to anyone in Nevada 21 and older. Many athletes and active individuals use cannabis topicals for recovery, as the active ingredient may benefit tense and sore muscles, tendons and ligaments. The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of cannabis also make it ideal for several skin conditions, including acne, dryness, itchiness and more.

Deep Roots Harvest 395 Industrial Way, West Wendover, Nevada | 775-418-5560