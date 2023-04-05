Where to Go For Easter Brunch in Salt Lake

Salt Lake City has a diverse restaurant and pub scene, and many establishments offer special Easter menus and events. Here are some of the most popular spots to check out:
Head to Easter Brunch at Pago on 9th, Sunday, April 9th. Enjoy a 3-course menu for $35 + tax & 20% gratuity. Reservations require a credit card.
Menu:
Welcome: House-made pastries, chef’s selection
Starters (choose one):
- Kale Caesar Salad (VG, GF, NF): Pickled fennel, potato chips, parmesan
- Gem Lettuce Salad (VG, GF, NF): Fresh herbs, radish, popcorn, parmesan, roasted garlic ranch
- Beet Carpaccio (GF, NF): Green olive tapenade, preserved lemon, blue cheese espuma
- Egg Salad Bruschetta: Calabrian chilies, arugula pesto
Mains (choose one):
- Pago Breakfast (VG, GF, NF): 2 eggs, market vegetables, brunch potatoes
- Eggs Benedict (NF): Niman Ranch Jambon Royal, arugula, English muffin, hollandaise, brunch potatoes
- French Toast (VG, NF): Griddled brioche, stewed apples, honey mascarpone, powdered sugar, maple syrup
- Salmon Kedgeree (GF, DF, NF): Curry fried rice, scrambled eggs, cucumber, cherry tomato, cilantro, avocado
- Pork Belly Hash: Fingerling potatoes, poblano peppers, hominy, chimichurri, poached egg
- Pago Burger (NF): Brioche, bacon, cheddar, pickled onion, arugula, black garlic aioli, brunch potatoes
900 East, 900 South
Join the Easter Brunch Buffet at Pago on Main, Sunday, April 9th, 10am-2pm. Prices: $53 Adults, $26 Kids 12 & under, free for Kids 4 & under, per person + tax + gratuity. Credit card needed for reservations.
Buffet offerings:
Platters & Salads:
- Artisan cheese (VG)
- Fresh fruit (VG)
- Butter lettuce (GF)
- Kale Caesar (VG, GF)
- Burrata (VG)
- Orecchiette pasta salad (VG)
Hot Items:
- French toast
- Cheese blintz
- Spinach frittata (VG, GF)
- Cheese grits
- Wild game meatballs
- Farotto
- Braised short rib
- Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, brunch potatoes
Carving Station: Honey ham with pineapple mostarda
Enjoy a selection of freshly baked breads, pastries, and desserts.
341 S Main St, (801) 441-2955
Salt Republic at the Hyatt Regency
On Easter Sunday, April 9, from 10 am to 3 pm, The Salt Republic at Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City offers a seafood-focused brunch buffet, with options such as King Crab and West Coast Oysters. The restaurant caters to both hotel guests and locals, providing a variety of choices like a carving station, lemon poppyseed pancakes, French toast, and a kid’s menu. Tickets start at $70 per adult, $35 for children 12 and under, while children under 4 eat free. Get tickets here. Check out the full brunch menu for more details.
Bewilder Brewery is hosting their Sunday Waffle Bar from 11 am – 2 pm on Easter Sunday. The perfect spot for a brew to go with brunch.
445 South 400 West, (385) 528-3840
Kimi’s Chop & Oyster House Easter Brunch
Celebrate Easter with a delightful brunch buffet!
Menu highlights include:
- Chef Erik’s Omelette Station with various toppings
- Traditional Eggs Benedict
- Croissant French Toast with accompaniments
- Local Cheeseboard & Charcuterie
- Poached Norwegian Salmon
- Roasted Prime Rib and Pork Tenderloin
- Assorted Desserts and Fresh Berries
There are more delicious options to choose from. Pricing: $84.50 adults, $28 (children 6-11), $14 (children 3-5), free (children under 3). Sales tax and service charge will be added to the final check.
Park City’s most famous Irish pub, Flanagan’s, offers a selection of traditional pub fare—including shepherd’s pie, corned beef & cabbage, and bangers n’ mash—that will fill you up. Wash it down with an Irish coffee or Guinness Draught.
2155 Highland Dr., (801) 946-2079
170 South West Temple, (801) 596-1234
Between 11 am and 4 pm on Sunday, delight in an upscale twist on beloved brunch classics in a Champagne Brunch. The menu features Lemon Buttermilk Pancakes, a variety of Hashbrown Benedicts, and a shareable bagel-charcuterie, among other favorites.
6 North Rio Grande St, (801) 683-7070
The Capital Grille is hosting a laid-back Easter Sunday brunch from 11 am – 2 pm with tasty dishes whipped up by the chef. Guests can dig into unique eats like lobster frittata, bone-in dry aged NY strip with eggs, filet mignon with white cheddar hash browns, and blueberry bread. They’ve also added smoked salmon and caviar to the mix this year. Don’t forget to grab a mimosa or a glass of Champagne, and there’s even a special menu for the kiddos with extra surprises.
40 E 100 S, (385) 419-3888
Head over to Fleming’s Steak House in Downtown Salt Lake City for a scrumptious three-course menu, priced between $85 and $95 per person. Start your meal by choosing between a Fleming’s salad or a Caesar salad. Then, for the main course, pick either a petite filet mignon with crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($85) or a petite filet mignon with a lobster tail scampi ($95). Finally, end your meal on a sweet note with a choice of chocolate gooey butter cake or a classic New York cheesecake.
20 S 400 W, (801) 355-3704
If you want to have your own Easter treats at home, Salt Lake City’s local shops have you covered.
Fillings & Emulsions Take & Bake Class
Join in to whip up Easter Sunday treats that’ll impress! Take ’em home, bake ’em fresh, and enjoy a memorable brunch with loved ones. RSVP Required
When & Where: Apr 08, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM MDT, Fillings & Emulsions West Valley (1980 W 3500 S Unit 101, West Valley City, UT)
In this hands-on class, learn to make:
- A dozen cinnamon rolls
- A 6″ Quiche Lorraine (bacon & gruyere)
- A dozen decorated cookies
- A dozen spinach and cheese pies
Fillings & Emulsions West Valley, 1980 W 3500 S Unit 101, West Valley City, 385-549-1167
Mrs. Backers has you covered for all the adorable Easter cookies and cakes. Stop in to pick up a dozen and skip making dessert!
434 East South Temple, (801) 532-2022
