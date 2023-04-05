Where to Go For Easter Brunch in Salt Lake

Salt Lake City has a diverse restaurant and pub scene, and many establishments offer special Easter menus and events. Here are some of the most popular spots to check out:

Pago on 9th

Head to Easter Brunch at Pago on 9th, Sunday, April 9th. Enjoy a 3-course menu for $35 + tax & 20% gratuity. Reservations require a credit card.

Menu:

Welcome: House-made pastries, chef’s selection

Starters (choose one):

Kale Caesar Salad (VG, GF, NF): Pickled fennel, potato chips, parmesan

Gem Lettuce Salad (VG, GF, NF): Fresh herbs, radish, popcorn, parmesan, roasted garlic ranch

Beet Carpaccio (GF, NF): Green olive tapenade, preserved lemon, blue cheese espuma

Egg Salad Bruschetta: Calabrian chilies, arugula pesto

Mains (choose one):

Pago Breakfast (VG, GF, NF): 2 eggs, market vegetables, brunch potatoes

Eggs Benedict (NF): Niman Ranch Jambon Royal, arugula, English muffin, hollandaise, brunch potatoes

French Toast (VG, NF): Griddled brioche, stewed apples, honey mascarpone, powdered sugar, maple syrup

Salmon Kedgeree (GF, DF, NF): Curry fried rice, scrambled eggs, cucumber, cherry tomato, cilantro, avocado

Pork Belly Hash: Fingerling potatoes, poblano peppers, hominy, chimichurri, poached egg

Pago Burger (NF): Brioche, bacon, cheddar, pickled onion, arugula, black garlic aioli, brunch potatoes

900 East, 900 South

Dish from Pago. Photo by Adam Finkle

Pago on Main

Join the Easter Brunch Buffet at Pago on Main, Sunday, April 9th, 10am-2pm. Prices: $53 Adults, $26 Kids 12 & under, free for Kids 4 & under, per person + tax + gratuity. Credit card needed for reservations.

Buffet offerings:

Platters & Salads:

Artisan cheese (VG)

Fresh fruit (VG)

Butter lettuce (GF)

Kale Caesar (VG, GF)

Burrata (VG)

Orecchiette pasta salad (VG)

Hot Items:

French toast

Cheese blintz

Spinach frittata (VG, GF)

Cheese grits

Wild game meatballs

Farotto

Braised short rib

Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, brunch potatoes

Carving Station: Honey ham with pineapple mostarda

Enjoy a selection of freshly baked breads, pastries, and desserts.

341 S Main St, (801) 441-2955

Salt Republic at the Hyatt Regency

On Easter Sunday, April 9, from 10 am to 3 pm, The Salt Republic at Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City offers a seafood-focused brunch buffet, with options such as King Crab and West Coast Oysters. The restaurant caters to both hotel guests and locals, providing a variety of choices like a carving station, lemon poppyseed pancakes, French toast, and a kid’s menu. Tickets start at $70 per adult, $35 for children 12 and under, while children under 4 eat free. Get tickets here. Check out the full brunch menu for more details.

Bewilder Brewing owners. Photo by Adam Finkle

Bewilder Brewing Co

Bewilder Brewery is hosting their Sunday Waffle Bar from 11 am – 2 pm on Easter Sunday. The perfect spot for a brew to go with brunch.

445 South 400 West, (385) 528-3840

Kimi’s Chop & Oyster House Easter Brunch

Celebrate Easter with a delightful brunch buffet!

Menu highlights include:

Chef Erik’s Omelette Station with various toppings

Traditional Eggs Benedict

Croissant French Toast with accompaniments

Local Cheeseboard & Charcuterie

Poached Norwegian Salmon

Roasted Prime Rib and Pork Tenderloin

Assorted Desserts and Fresh Berries

There are more delicious options to choose from. Pricing: $84.50 adults, $28 (children 6-11), $14 (children 3-5), free (children under 3). Sales tax and service charge will be added to the final check.

Flanagan’s

Park City’s most famous Irish pub, Flanagan’s, offers a selection of traditional pub fare—including shepherd’s pie, corned beef & cabbage, and bangers n’ mash—that will fill you up. Wash it down with an Irish coffee or Guinness Draught.

2155 Highland Dr., (801) 946-2079

170 South West Temple, (801) 596-1234

Flanker

Between 11 am and 4 pm on Sunday, delight in an upscale twist on beloved brunch classics in a Champagne Brunch. The menu features Lemon Buttermilk Pancakes, a variety of Hashbrown Benedicts, and a shareable bagel-charcuterie, among other favorites.

6 North Rio Grande St, (801) 683-7070

The Capital Grill

The Capital Grille is hosting a laid-back Easter Sunday brunch from 11 am – 2 pm with tasty dishes whipped up by the chef. Guests can dig into unique eats like lobster frittata, bone-in dry aged NY strip with eggs, filet mignon with white cheddar hash browns, and blueberry bread. They’ve also added smoked salmon and caviar to the mix this year. Don’t forget to grab a mimosa or a glass of Champagne, and there’s even a special menu for the kiddos with extra surprises.

40 E 100 S, (385) 419-3888

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Head over to Fleming’s Steak House in Downtown Salt Lake City for a scrumptious three-course menu, priced between $85 and $95 per person. Start your meal by choosing between a Fleming’s salad or a Caesar salad. Then, for the main course, pick either a petite filet mignon with crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($85) or a petite filet mignon with a lobster tail scampi ($95). Finally, end your meal on a sweet note with a choice of chocolate gooey butter cake or a classic New York cheesecake.

20 S 400 W, (801) 355-3704

If you want to have your own Easter treats at home, Salt Lake City’s local shops have you covered.

Fillings & Emulsions Take & Bake Class

Join in to whip up Easter Sunday treats that’ll impress! Take ’em home, bake ’em fresh, and enjoy a memorable brunch with loved ones. RSVP Required

When & Where: Apr 08, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM MDT, Fillings & Emulsions West Valley (1980 W 3500 S Unit 101, West Valley City, UT)

In this hands-on class, learn to make:

A dozen cinnamon rolls

A 6″ Quiche Lorraine (bacon & gruyere)

A dozen decorated cookies

A dozen spinach and cheese pies

Fillings & Emulsions West Valley, 1980 W 3500 S Unit 101, West Valley City, 385-549-1167

Mrs. Backers Pastry Shop

Mrs. Backers has you covered for all the adorable Easter cookies and cakes. Stop in to pick up a dozen and skip making dessert!

434 East South Temple, (801) 532-2022

Looking for a family-friendly activity after brunch? Find more Easter events in Utah.

