Your Week Ahead: August 12—August 18

Looking for a way to liven up your week ahead? Luckily, Utah has no shortage of exciting events to fill out your calendar. To help you make a selection, we’ve gathered a list of our favorite happenings around-town, from makers markets to beer festivals and live music. For even more events happening in Salt Lake City this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 8/12

What: Summer Jam Concert Series Samba Fogo

Where: Canyon Rim Park, Millcreek

When: 08/12 at 7 p.m.

Pack up a picnic and load the whole family into the car to enjoy a free evening of live Samba in the Canyon Rim Park. This is the last event of the season, so get ready to send off the summer series in style!

What: Smash & Cash Mondays

Where: Scion Cider

When: 08/12 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Get ready to win big at Scion’s weekly Bingo event. Grab a smashburger from C9 next door, or enjoy Scion’s selection of charcuterie, conservas and bar snacks. The night starts off with am hour of Rock n’ Bingo, followed by a cash jackpot round. Each game is free to play and offers prizes for winners.

Tuesday 8/13

What: Trivia with Game Night Live

Where: Hopkins Brewing

When: 08/13 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Game Night Live brings their traveling bar trivia series to Hopkins Brewing every tuesday. Grab one of their in-house brews and your best know-it-all pals for a chance at trivia glory.

What: Draper City Farmers Market

Where: Smiths Fields Park

When: 08/13 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Held every Tuesday through October, the Draper City Farmer’s Market connects 80 incredible food vendors to food-conscious shoppers. Shop local produce, flowers, baked goods, eggs, honey and more at this weekly market. Attendees can also peersue a wide selection of handmade goods, craft-booths and on-site food options.

What: Art for the Recovery Community 6th Annual Festival

Where: Spy Hop Rooftop Bar

When: 08/13 at 6 p.m.

Join ARC the Spy Hop Rooftop for an artful evening celebrating and showcasing artists in recovery.The ARC festival opens at 6pm with a gallery exhibit featuring work by visual artists, painters, photographers, and more. An evening concert, starting at 7:30pm, will host a lineup of talented local performing artists. This event is free and open to the public.

Wednesday 8/14

What: Nature Speaker Series: Making Friends with Utah Pollinators

Where: Tracey Aviary

When: 08/14 at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Part of their monthly speaker series, Tracey Aviary welcomes horticulturaist Parker Lloyd to lead an informative conversation about pollinators. Learn how to attract native pollinators to your urban garden, support interconnected habitat corridors and take part in monitoring Utah’s native pollinators.

What: Pups & Poses: Puppy Yoga Festival

Where: Trolley Square

When: 08/14 at 7 p.m.

The Arctic Rescue has partnered with CorePower Yoga to offer a fun night of live music, drinks from Moab Brewery and yoga. Arrive at 7 to check in, yoga starts promptly at 7:30. Find tickets here.

Thursday 8/15

What: Park City Song Summit

Where: Canyons Ampitheatre, The Pendry, and other venues in Park City

When: 08/15-08/17

The third annual music festival focusing on health and wellness returns to Park City with an exciting lineup of performances, activations and wellness activities. Musical highlights include My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Larkin Poe and more.

What: Music and Mocktails

Where: Salt Lake City Public Library, Marmalade Branch

When: 08/15 at 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m .

A family-friendly night of musical bingo, trivia and other games. Each musical genre is paired with a tasty mocktail that attendees will learn to make themselves.

What: Free Feline Fix Clinic

Where: Salt Lake County Animal Services, 511 W. 3900 South

When: select appointment slots on 08/15

Offered on the first and third thursday of each month, the free feline fix clinic include spay/neuter services, rabies vaccine, FVRCP vaccine and a microchip. Must book an appointment, slots fill quickly. Schedule yours here.

Friday 8/16

What: Pop-Up Zine Fest

Where: Urban Arts Gallery

When: 08/16 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Grid Zine Fest and Urban Arts Gallery present a free events featuring 30 talenting artists showcasing and selling their unique creations.

What: Brat Rave—A Night Dedicated to Charli and Other Party Girl Anthems

Where: The Depot

When: 08/17 at 9 p.m.

Brat summer is just getting started. Bring all your 18+ besties to The Depot decked out in your best lime green attire. Tickets available here.

What: Always Queer Makers Market

Where: Under the Umbrella Bookstore

When: 08/17 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Shop unique handmade goods from queer artists at Under the Umbrella’s monthly makers market. Mask required.



Saturday 8/17

What: Utah Beer Festival

Where: The Gateway

Where: 08/17-08/18

The largest beer event in Utah returns to The Gateway with over 200 beers and ciders to sample. Sip local craft and national brews and enjoy a plethora of performances at the main stage. Single day and weekend passes available.

What: 11th Annual Utah Dance Film Festival

Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

When: 08/17-08/18

The annual dance film festival features 33 films from 15 counties across four screenings. Guests can also attend a free filmmaking workshop, award showcase and Q&A sessions.

What: High West Whiskey Party

Where: The Westerner

When: 08/17

Get your wild west on at The Westerner with themed cocktails from High West, live music, bull riding, giveaways and more. $10 cover, 21+ over.

Sunday 8/18

What: Sip and Slay Drag Brunch

Where: HK Brewing

When: 08/18 at 12 p.m.

Recently named the second best Drag Brunch in our 2024 Best of the Beehive issue, HK Brewing is hosting another sunday funday of delicious cocktails and performances by local queens.

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.