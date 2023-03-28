Preview: Fort Desolation Fest–Music + Adventure Travel Festival

The third annual Fort Desolation Fest is back June 8-10, 2023 offering attendees three days to explore the Capitol Reef National Park area and three nights to enjoy a great lineup of music in the red rocks of Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, Utah.

This is a small festival with world-class performers. The event is limited in capacity, so festivalgoers may enjoy the music in a more intimate setting.

This year’s lineup is an eclectic mix of American roots music including:

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Shakey Graves

The White Buffalo

Morgan Wade

Houndmouth

Jamestown Revival

Madison Cunningham

The Brothers Comatose

Parker Millsap

Pixie & The Partygrass Boys.

This is why we suffer through winter (except those of you who are ski enthusiasts). In the summer we get to enjoy evenings like this, watching the sun set over the red rocks while Jamestown Revival fills the night air with their beautiful harmonies. Of course rocking out to Houndmouth is pretty amazing too or dancing to the newgrass sound of The Brothers Comatose and local favorite Pixie and The Party Grass Boys.

I missed seeing Morgan Wade when she sold out The Commonwealth Room recently and both Parker Millsap and The White Buffalo have been on my “must see” radar for awhile now. I’m just discovering Madison Cunningham. Of course, Shakey Graves and Ben Harper have permeated my playlists for years. I love the festival’s balance of rock, folk, country, bluegrass, blues, and funk.

The on-site campground is just a short walk from the stage, but camping spots sell out fast. So don’t wait too long to book your spot (or tickets). For indoorsy folk like me there’s also plenty of lodging in and around Torrey. But then you might miss the most anticipated moment of the festival, the surprise appearance by one of the festival performers on the after hour stage. Who will it be this year?

Here’s a Spotify Playlist to get you ready to rock.

What: Fort Desolation Fest

Where: Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, UT

When: June 8-10, 2023

Tickets and info: https://fortdesolation.com/fest

