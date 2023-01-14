Philanthropy: Dr. Hamid Adib

From an early age, Dr. Hamid Adib of Adib’s Rug Gallery has understood that the best way to find himself was to lose himself in the service of others, a lesson he was taught by his altruistic parents in Iran.

Since coming to Utah as Ph.D. candidate in Mechanical Engineering, Adib has firmly ingrained himself and his business as a positive force in the local community. He is on the boards of numerous academic, cultural, medical and artistic organizations around the state, offering both his time and his gallery space at the historic Villa Theater for events and fundraisers. Local partnerships include work with Image Reborn, the Natural History Museum, Utah Film Center, Westminster College, Hope Clinic and more.

Dr. Hamid Adib, Owner of Adib’s Rug Gallery

A favorite of Adib is his work with Heal Child Skin Disease Foundation, sponsoring hundreds of children suffering from painful severe skin diseases such as Epidermolysis Bullosa. Many of these children live in Adib’s home country, which brings the cause even closer to his heart.

Adib participates with Heal CSD both on humanitarian visits, as well as by raising money in creative ways. When he isn’t running Adib’s Rug Gallery or attending board meetings, Adib enjoys creating what he refers to as “modern-contemporary crazy paintings” in his Salt Lake City home. Every dollar of his painting projects, from supply budget to profits, goes to Heal CSD. He has been able to build a clinic for the desperate patients and he is on his way to add many more.

“We intentionally give back to that part of the world, largely because of the benefit we get in our business from the rich handwoven rug industry,” Adib says. “We take and gain from those communities, so we want to participate in kind to better their lives.”

Though a few causes are particularly special to Adib’s family, they never give up the chance to give back. “Anybody who reaches out to us wanting sponsorships, support, or to use our facility, we are always open to it,” Adib says. “If we feel confident about the cause of an organization, our team is available to help make their vision become reality.”

“I just want to be a human,” Adib says. “And the purpose of our lives as humans is to uplift and serve others.”

Adibs.com

801-484-6364

@adibs.rug.gallery

Discover the latest community news in SLC and beyond. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.