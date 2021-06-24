Finally we’re getting serious solutions aimed at reducing traffic and parking congestion in Park City and the Wasatch Back. High Valley Transit recently launched a micro-transit system and will be launching bus service on July 1, both aimed at offering fare-free transit for Summit County visitors and locals.

“What is micro transit?” you’re probably asking. It’s a flexible, demand-responsive service to get people to and from the places they’re likely to go in a community. Put another way, High Valley Transit’s micro service is basically free Uber for Summit County. Just download the app, pick a destination and a travel option and track your ride in real time. Seriously. It’s amazing. It runs from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. each day and solves a lot of those pesky last-mile issues that plague public transit systems, like when someone with a broken foot doesn’t want to crutch the last 5,280 feet to the doctor’s office or someone doesn’t fancy carrying 86 pounds of groceries back to their rental condo.

Photo courtesy of High Valley Transit

In its short service life thus far, High Valley Transit has been a game changer for people living in Snyderville Basin. You may have seen the multi-colored black, blue and purple vans driving around town. That’s HVT. Get picked up by a van with a bike rack way out in Summit Park before getting dropped off at Canyons Village. Go out for dinner and drinks before getting dropped off right at the door of your Pinebrook rental. It’s really that easy, and did we mention it’s free?

As great as the micro transit service has been, it will only be improved by the bus service when it begins on July 1. The fare-free bus lines will take riders all the way from the Jeremy Ranch park and ride to the Kamas park and ride and everywhere in between. Finally, Summit County is being connected with convenient transit that doesn’t require personal vehicles.

It’s brilliant to see innovative transit solutions being implemented in Park City and Summit County. Traffic and parking issues get worse each year as more people commute to the area due to increased tourism and continual rise in housing costs. People from all factions of the community have been vocal about the need for change. Now it’s up to locals and visitors to do their part, utilize the new, free transit system when possible and be part of the positive change. Here’s hoping for less powder-day traffic and renewed sense of community now that public transportation isn’t as scary as it was in 2020.

