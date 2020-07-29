At the heart of the Liberty Wells community is Liberty Park and at the heart of Liberty Park is Valerie Vaughn. Ask a Liberty Wells resident— they describe Vaughn using words like “tireless” and “supportive.” She’s first to come and last to leave in her volunteer efforts, serving on the council, managing several community gardens, attending park events. Plus, she founded the Liberty Park Farmers’ Market.
About Valerie’s vibrant community spirit and wish to serve others, Zachary Bartholomew, organizer of Liberty Park’s annual British Field Day says, “This strong woman deserves some credit, which she’d never ask for.” On market days, with great enthusiasm, volunteers and vendors run to greet her with open arms, and heck, we don’t blame them one bit. Fridays June-October, 4 pm. until dusk libertyparkmarket.com.
What is the Liberty Park Farmers Market?
This market helps support local farms and businesses by bringing fresh local produce directly to the Liberty Wells community. A smaller, more intimate market experience than the big Downtown Farmers Market, offering a handful of fresh produce, eggs and honey vendors, as well as arts and craft vendors. Accepts DUFB.
The History
It’s a stretch to think about the city of Salt Lake some 140 years ago. But if you could—you would see the beginnings of a new centralized city park. Back in 1881, 80 acres were purchased by the city, and even before that, Brigham Young had trees planted there.
The purpose of a park is to allow the community access to a safe, beautiful, open green area to recreate. As a park, over the years many things have been added, and Liberty is unique because of its pure underground stream, and if you haven’t stopped to drink at one of its water fountains, we advise you to take a sip.
For more information about the L.P. Famers Market, click here.
For more food and drink, click here.