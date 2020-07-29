It’s a stretch to think about the city of Salt Lake some 140 years ago. But if you could—you would see the beginnings of a new centralized city park. Back in 1881, 80 acres were purchased by the city, and even before that, Brigham Young had trees planted there.

The purpose of a park is to allow the community access to a safe, beautiful, open green area to recreate. As a park, over the years many things have been added, and Liberty is unique because of its pure underground stream, and if you haven’t stopped to drink at one of its water fountains, we advise you to take a sip.

