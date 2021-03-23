Lone-Peak Canyon Development, LLC.

Accessibility to the great outdoors is one of Utah’s specialties, and now you can literally settle into mountain living steps away from miles of the Wasatch Front’s best trails. Lone-Peak Canyon subdivision in Draper is not only sharing that mountain space to build your luxury home, it’s upgrading your love of the outdoors with million-dollar views and a connection to nature you get to call your own.

Nestled between Twin Peaks and Lone-Peak, and at the top of Draper City’s Corner Canyon trail, you’re minutes away from hiking and biking miles of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, Corner Canyon, Rush trail loop, Ghost Falls and Canyon Hollow. These trails are your backyard and perfect for the hiker, mountain bikers or the horseback riders. “You’re going to see the sunrise, you are going to see all the way to Spanish Fork Canyon,”

Mast says of the properties. Lone-Peak Canyon Development is the only community in Draper where you can bring in your own housing plan and builder, so you have the freedom to go mountain modern, farmhouse chic, colonial style, your housing dream becomes a reality. Minutes away from shopping, great cuisine and several city parks, Lone-Peak Canyon Development is the perfect home base ahead of any outdoor expeditions. “We are the same elevation as Park City, we are in the mountains,” agent Autumn Mast says. These lots give you the privacy and serenity any outdoor enthusiast craves, backing up to conservation land.

14727 S Canyon Pointe Road, Draper, UT | 801-541-2102 | Lone-peakcanyon.com/EXPLORE-DRAPER/