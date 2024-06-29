Utah’s Best: Madison McCord Interiors

Outdoor living made Easy and Luxurious at Madison McCord Interiors

You might call Madison McCord Interiors “heaven on Earth” for those in the market for high-quality outdoor furniture. As the weather turns, the massive showroom on Highland Drive pivots a large section of its store to outdoor living.

And just like with the enormous interior design selection at Madison McCord, the possibilities are endless for how you choose to fill your backyard or patio space at the store.

“We sell right off the floor, which is nice so our customers can have that immediate satisfaction,” says the store’s owner, Marsha Holfeltz. “Or we do special orders for custom upholstery that run just three to four weeks.”

That kind of speed at that kind of quality is an “anomaly” in the furniture business, Holfeltz boasts. Call it impeccable customer service.

But while Madison McCord’s prized offerings do come from high-end designers like Rene Cazares, Eicholtz, Interlude Home and Omnia Leather, there’s something for every budget at the store. According to Holfeltz, we also have a scratch and dent section of the showroom which is especially popular with folks who own or operate investment properties.

“People that have vacation rentals know that a piece of furniture is probably going to be ruined in the first week,” Holfeltz says. “They love that area because they can do well by furnishing the whole vacation rental for minimal cost.”

You can have it however you like at Madison McCord. If somehow, you can’t find what you want in the showroom, which also features the largest selection of pillows in all of Salt Lake County, you’ll be able to put together the arrangement of your dreams thanks to Holfeltz and her team.

“Even if you can’t find what you want on our floor, we have a custom build side,” she says. “We have over 2,000 fabrics and leathers to choose from and our designers are top-notch.”

Chances are, you’ll end up with such a gorgeous outdoor living space, that you may never want to go inside.

3960 S. Highland Dr., SLC | 801-277-5555 | madisonmccord.com