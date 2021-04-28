Finding a gift for loved ones is never easy, and moms can be particularly difficult. Salt Lake’s 2021 Mother’s Day Gift Guide is here to take away the guesswork. Whether she’s an adventurous eater or a trendsetting fashionista, we’ve got Mother’s Day gifts fit for any of the amazing moms in your life. Plus, buying local supports small, independent businesses—and ensures your mom gets the unique, personal gifts she deserves.

Pamper and Relax Well Being Kit from The Stockist

Every mom deserves a day of relaxation, and this lavish kit delivers exactly that. The bundle includes lavender-infused products like soothing bath oil, hydrating eye cream and pillow mist. Purchase in-store or online.

875 E. 900 South, SLC | 801-532-3458 | thestockistshop.com

Sting Tray by Alice Lane

Both versatile and stylish, a rose-toned tray makes a classic addition to a bare coffee table or kitchen island. More designs available in-store.

602 E. 500 South, SLC | 800-423-7757 | alicelanehome.com

Lana Red Block Heel from The Children’s Hour

Give the gift of timeless fashion with this cherry red strappy block heel. Crafted by Free People, the moms in your life will appreciate the quality leather and padded insole. Purchase available in store or online.

898 900 East, SLC | 801-359-4150 | childrenshourbookstore.com

Succulent arrangement from Cactus & Tropicals

For mothers with an affinity for foliage, a colorful succulent arrangement makes a thoughtful impression. Cactus & Tropicals selects one-of-a-kind cacti and succulents for each arrangement, and includes a greeting card and care instructions with each package. Find them in store or online. Delivery services available for select locations.

12252 Draper Gate Dr., Draper | 801-676-0935 | cactusandtropicals.com

2735 S. 2000 E., SLC | 801 485-2542| cactusandtropicals.com

Virtual “Tour of Spain” cooking course from Caputo’s

Led by artisan chefs at Caputo’s Market & Deli, this virtual class explores Spain’s rich tradition of food. The course costs includes a tasting kit sent to your home ahead of time, as well as a full retail package of each item. The Tour of Spain takes place on May 7; you can explore and purchase more virtual classes on their website.

314 W. 300 South, SLC | 801-531-8669 | caputos.com

A Nightcap courtesy of The Bar Project

The Nightcap from The Bar Project is a home cocktail experience that includes recipe cards and unique ingredients. Each box comes with enough syrups, dried garnishes, citrus and mixers to make 9 to 12 cocktails, and recipes for three unique drinks. Sign up for a subscription or purchase a one-time shipment on their website.

801-859-2915 | thebarprojectslc.com

Special Occasion Arrangement from Every Blooming Thing

You can never gift wrong with a colorful floral arrangement. Skip the grocery store chain and buy flowers a little closer to home. Every Blooming Thing designs playful and unique bouquets for holidays and formal events.

1344 S. 2100 East, SLC | 801-521-4773 | everyblomingthing.cc

Utah Taste Off Kit

Test mom’s taste buds with this unique locally-sourced kit. Each month offers a variety of unique food categories like the Queso Kit or Cookies & Cream Kit. Simply pre-order your preferred bundle online and pick up at a marked location.

tasteoff.com

Strawberry puffy tablet sleeve from The Stockist

Every accident-prone person should have a tablet case, especially moms on the go. This sweet strawberry sleeve from The Stockist is adorable and functional. Purchase in store or online.

875 E. 900 South, SLC | 801-532-3458 | thestockistshop.com

Rectangle Charcuterie Board from The Fox Shop

Handcrafted from reclaimed oak, a charcuterie board from the Fox Shop doubles as a decorative kitchen centerpiece. Each board is made from unique found materials, so no two pieces are alike. Find more styles at the Fox Shop storefront.

4696 S Holladay Blvd., Holladay | thefoxshop.co

Honeycomb throw blanket from Foundation Goods

A chic and cozy throw blanket is essential to getting through rainy spring days. Gift your mom a blush-toned throw from Salt Lake’s own Foundation Goods and she may never leave the sofa again. Available in store or online.

67 E. Truman Avenue, South Salt Lake | 801-484-6172 | foundationgoods.com

Read more lifestyle tips here. Look for our May/June issue on newsstands May 1.