Local Gifts for Mother’s and Father’s Day

This season, show all those moms and dads out there the love they deserve, Salt Lake-style.

1. Champagne Poppies seed sprouting kit, available at Salt & Honey, $16 2. Chartreuse cross body bag by Hobo Bags, available at Hip & Humble, $168 3. Alice ribbed dress in ivory, by Alex Mills, available at The Stockist, $195 4. Wesley Ankle Boot in light pink by Free People, available at The Children’s Hour Bookstore, $298 5. Tolima Overall Dress with built-in UPF 50+ protection by Cotopaxi, available in-stores and online at cotopaxi.com, $100 6. London Fly sandals in yellow and brown, available at Hip & Humble, $172

7-10. Available at Man Up: Titan International Damascus steel knife $84; local handmade leather footnote/passport book with pen by OSA Leather, $99; The Rosewood – handmade recycled wood watch, $190; Access Denied belt, grey, $39; 11-12. Available at The Stockist: Iron Heart corduroy jacket in olive green, $375; Malick multicolor button-up shirt, $188 13. Fice Loves You t-shirt, available at Fice Gallery, $40 14-17. Available at Man Up: GoWood polarized sunglasses, $59; Access Denied wallet: Crazyhorse Black, $35; Lincoln leather bracelets by MAD MAN, $8; Springed leather bracelet by MAD MAN, $16; 18. Brinco 7” board shorts in Coastal Blue, by Cotopaxi, available in-stores and online at cotopaxi.com, $70

Mother’s Day Brunch

Mother’s Day. The special day when you get to say thank you, and I’m sorry to the person you stressed, tortured, and cherished more than anyone else growing up, and probably still to this day. If your Mother’s Day plans include taking your dear mother out to brunch, here is a list of a few places to do so.

Stanza —The folks at Stanza have put together a great-looking spread for your mother this year. The menu includes delicious Italian favorites, such as Stanza Lasagna and Szechuan Pepper Bucatini Alla Carbonara, alongside classic brunch items like Waygu Ribeye and Eggs and Jumbo Shrimp & Grits.

La Caille Restaurant —Spoil your mother with a memorable brunch at La Caille. Choose from a lavish selection of appetizers and entrees, like the Waygu Sliders, Seafood Cocktail and Crag Cakes.

Urban Hill — Urban Hill , recently named our 2024 Outstanding Restaurant of the Year, is presenting a Mother's Day buffet-style brunch for the women you cherish most.

Snowbasin —Snowbasin is hosting its famed Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at Earl's Lodge this year, and have added a Saturday date due to high demand. Treat your mother to an array of elevated dishes like freshly carved prime rib, blackened salmon, locally cured charcuterie and more.

Find our full mother's day brunch roundup here!

Father’s Day Activities and Specials

Let’s face it, planning for Father’s Day can be hard, and you may feel stuck doing the same thing year after year, but there’s no need to fear!! Your guide to a refreshing Father’s Day Weekend is here!

The Utah Blues Festival —If your father is a fan of some classic blues, the annual Blues Festival is perfect place to celebrate him. Taking place at the Gallivan Center, this year’s fest features acts ike Tab Benoit, Sue Foley, Southern Avenue and more. June 14 & 15th.

Big Cottonwood Brew Fest —Throw back a few cold ones with your old man surrounded by the picturesque views at Solitude. The free event also features live music and tasty food pairings. June 16th, 12 p.m to 5 p.m.

Strawberry Days —This year's Strawberry Days festival runs from the 15th all the way through the 23rd of June. Visit with your father figure for car shows, carnivals, rodeos, concerts and more.

TopGolf —Golfing is a Father's Day favorite that offers a casual family friendly experience. TopGolf has offered Father's Day promotions in the past, check their site for the most recent updates.

Axe-Throwing —For the unconventional dad, spice up the day with a Rage Room or Axe throwing! Prices vary by location.

Climbing—If your dad is the adventurous type like mine, have fun bonding over indoor climbing lessons! Prices vary.

