Embrace new beginnings this spring with ease in breezy, pastel-patterned perfection.
1. Lay-flat Notebook, $28, Atelier, SLC
2. Lina Smocked Waist Midi Dress, $139, Mary Jane’s, Park City
3. Olive Tennis Shoe, $38, Amy Boutique, Holladay
4. Pink Picnic Plaid Romper, $78, The Children’s Hour, SLC
5. Seas by Merewif Nail Polish, $17, The Stockist, SLC
6. Abrazo Gemstone Earrings, $32, Ker-ij Jewelry Design
7. BP Half-Zip Fleece Pullover, $35, Nordstrom
8. The Woven Pouch, $48, Koo De Ker, SLC
This story is part of our May/June 2021 issue. Read the full magazine here.