Casey Crawford opened Prospect, one of Main Street’s longest continually operating businesses, in 2009. She’s seen Park City’s ebbs and flows, dips and recoveries and is still standing as a curator of Old Town’s culture as Main Street roars back to life. Prospect sells an eclectic mixture of men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and footwear that wouldn’t seem out of place in the trendier parts of NYC or LA. It shares space with a traditional barber shop in the back, Billy’s Barber Shop, and an outstanding coffee shop up top, Pink Elephant. It’s an elegant reminder of the creativity Main Street has always known and promises more of in the future.

509 Main St.

435-655-3250

