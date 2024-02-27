2024 Best Restaurant: La Cevicheria

Photograph from our On The Table: La Cevicheria article.

La Cevicheria opened in 2023, on the continuingly beleaguered downtown block of 200 South, in the space formerly occupied by the small chain Cancun Cafe. Its owner and chef, Manuel Ortega, made major renovations and now the building is impossible to miss, with giant blue octopus tentacles splayed on its exterior. The inside is a Mexican playa vacation meets an Insta-worthy Malibu Barbie home (with fish scales). Vibe aside, what comes out of the kitchen has our attention. “No one in the city is doing ceviche like this Chef,” says panelist Lydia Martinez. Ortega offers an innovative approach to the dish he brings from the coastal traditions of Mexico, including a vegetarian option (somehow). The menu offers a rotating and challenging menu from basic to advanced (think: from shrimp to octopus). You’ll also find traditional agua chile, another version of marinated seafood, along with a self-proclaimed “hangover cure” with shrimp, lime juice, and Maggi seasoning mixed with a chiltepin sauce.

123 E. 200 South, Salt Lake City | lacevicheriautah.com

