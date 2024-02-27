Search
Salt Lake magazine
HomeEat & DrinkDining Awards
Manuel Ortega of La Cevicheria. Photo by Adam Finkle.

2024 Best Restaurant: La Cevicheria

Jeremy Pugh
Jeremy Pugh
La Cevicheria
Photograph from our On The Table: La Cevicheria article.

La Cevicheria opened in 2023, on the continuingly beleaguered downtown block of 200 South, in the space formerly occupied by the small chain Cancun Cafe. Its owner and chef, Manuel Ortega,  made major renovations and now the building is impossible to miss, with giant blue octopus tentacles splayed on its exterior. The inside is a Mexican playa vacation meets an Insta-worthy Malibu Barbie home (with fish scales). Vibe aside, what comes out of the kitchen has our attention. “No one in the city is doing ceviche like this Chef,” says panelist Lydia Martinez. Ortega offers an innovative approach to the dish he brings from the coastal traditions of Mexico, including a vegetarian option (somehow). The menu offers a rotating and challenging menu from basic to advanced (think: from shrimp to octopus). You’ll also find traditional agua chile, another version of marinated seafood, along with a self-proclaimed “hangover cure” with shrimp, lime juice, and Maggi seasoning mixed with a chiltepin sauce.

123 E. 200 South, Salt Lake City | lacevicheriautah.com

Hungry for more? Find all our current and previous Dining Awards winners here! And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.

Jeremy Pugh
Jeremy Pughhttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Jeremy Pugh is Salt Lake magazine's Editor. He covers culture, history, the outdoors and whatever needs a look. Jeremy is also the author of the book "100 Things to Do in Salt Lake City Before You Die" and the co-author of the history, culture and urban legend guidebook "Secret Salt Lake."
Previous article
Editor’s Note: ‘Where Should We Eat?’
Next article
2024 Dining Awards: Utah Classics and Restaurants to Watch

Similar Articles

2024 Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: Urban Hill

Dining Awards Jeremy Pugh -
Last year, we named Urban Hill one of our four restaurants to watch. The Salt Lake outpost of Park City’s Hearth & Hill announced...

Salt Lake Magazine’s 2024 Dining Awards

Dining Awards Jeremy Pugh -
It’s the Eternal Question. “Where Should We Eat?” It’s a query that we ask ourselves as hunger sets in. It’s a question that couples...

Most Popular

© 2024 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Webaholics
MORE STORIES
Dining Awards

2024 Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: Urban Hill

Jeremy Pugh - 0