KITA at The Pendry, Jack Schulz—Post Hill. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

KITA at Pendry 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bar: KITA at Pendry

Bartender: Jack Schulz

“I have been the lead bartender at KITA, Pendry Park City’s signature Japanese-inspired steakhouse and sushi bar, for two years, serving as the creative mastermind behind the restaurant’s creative cocktail menu. I started bartending as soon as it was legal, on my 21st birthday in Longbeach, Indiana. I’ve always had a passion for learning and creating.”

KITA’s Jack Schulz, Post Hill. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.
KITA, Post Hill. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

Cocktail: Post Hill

An unexpected and unique blend of flavors that come together to create a delicious and beautiful cocktail, perfect for relaxing after a fun day in the sun. A vanilla-infused vodka-based cocktail, balanced with carrot and lemon juice, garnished with herbaceous parsley, and topped with spicy ginger beer.

Recipe:
1.5 oz Five Wives Heavenly Vanilla Vodka
1.5 oz Carrot Juice
0.50 oz Lemon Juice 
0.50 oz Simple
Ginger Beer 
Carrot Curls and Parsley

Combine into a rocks coupe and shake, Hawthorne strain over ice. Top with Ginger beer.

Explore the cocktail trail and vote for your favorite cocktail in the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest.

About the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

Eighteen bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout September and October by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.

