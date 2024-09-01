Tupelo 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bartender: Mackenzie Wallace

“I have worked 10+ years in beverage from bar back to beverage director.”

Tupelo, Sopa De Pollo para el Alma. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography. Tupelo, Sopa De Pollo para el Alma. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

Cocktail: Sopa De Pollo para el Alma

In Oaxaca, Mexico, they had a tradition of making a scrambled egg chicken soup that is fed to the agave farmers before heading out to the fields to help nourish them for a hot day—with hot soup no less. In Oaxaca, there is also a saying, “Para todo mal, mezcal. Y para todo bien, tambien.” Or, “For everything bad, mezcal. And for everything good, mezcal, too.” So this cocktail—with Wahaka Espadin mezcal, Waterpocket Temple of the Moon Gin, Ransom Dry Vermouth and a savory touch of reduced chicken stock brine—was inspired by that tradition.

Recipe:

1.25 oz Water Pocket Temple of the Moon Gin

.75 oz Wahaka Espadin

.5 oz Ransom Dry Vermouth

1 bar spoon of Reduced chicken stock brine

2 Dashes Fee Brothers Celery Bitters

Explore the cocktail trail and vote for your favorite cocktail in the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest.

About the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

Eighteen bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout September and October by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.