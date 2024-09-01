Varley 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bartender: Taylor Stucki

“Bartending for me has always been about the fusion of felt experiences—a combination of sensory stimuli. Whether sharing a glass with lifelong friends, hosting a wedding party or offering a curated cocktail for my patrons—the reward is always a sense of communion.”

Cocktail: Funk Wave Bounce

A funky, earthy tonic that highlights the banana and agricole notes of Sugar House Rum. Juicy Golden Delicious apple, bright fennel and lemongrass are rounded with effervescent, fermented pineapple of Tepache made from scratch.

Varley, Taylor Stucki—Funk Wave Bounce. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography. Varley, Funk Wave Bounce. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

Recipe:

1.5 oz Sugarhouse Rum

.25oz Holystone Absinthe

1.5oz Golden Delicious apple juice

.5oz Fennel Juice

3 dash Honest John Lemongrass bitters

Shake all ingredients and strain into a highball over ice. Top with Tepache (see below).

Tepache (Fermented Pineapple):

1 gallon of water (de-chlorinated)

1 pineapple (just the exterior rinds and skin)

1 medium ginger

1 cup of sugar (Demerara or Piloncillo)

Large food-safe vessel & cheesecloth

Clean and sanitize all equipment, and produce. Cut produce into medium slices, add all ingredients to vessel, and cover with cheesecloth. Let sit at room temperature for 3-4 days, stirring daily. Transfer to carbonation grade bottles, and refrigerate.

Explore the cocktail trail and vote for your favorite cocktail in the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest.

About the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

Eighteen bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout September and October by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.