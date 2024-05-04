Staycations & Vacations: Snowpine Lodge

Summer is on its way and there’s no better way to cure cabin fever than planning your calendar of summer travel adventures. We asked our partners in the hospitality business to help us curate a guide to unique and easy ways to get away.

Snowpine Lodge Offers a Rejuvenating Alpine Escape this Summer

A trip to Alta in the summer is well worth it, especially if the destination is a stay at the luxurious Snowpine Lodge.

“As the mountain snow begins to melt, Alta transforms into a stunning summer paradise, and Snowpine Lodge offers an oasis of comfort and luxury situated amid the breathtaking beauty of nature,” says Cassandra Lentz, Marketing Manager at Snowpine Lodge.

Guests who experience Snowpine Lodge immediately feel a sense of tranquility. Just take a short drive from the concrete jungle of Salt Lake City—and you are transported into a natural wonderland.

“Your Snowpine experience begins the moment you enter Little Cottonwood Canyon,” says Audrey Nichols, the Director of Spa and Fitness at Stillwell Spa, Snowpine’s premier wellness offering. “Roll down your windows, breathe in the fresh mountain air, take in the incredible scenery, and prepare for a rejuvenating escape amidst Utah’s majestic mountains.”

Imagine a day full of soul-enriching and core memory-creating experiences such as a drive through the canyon, followed by an excursion through the spectacular wildflower meadows. After that, you might hop on their complimentary guest shuttle to Snowbird Resort for a tram ride or a run on the Alpine Slide with their activity day pass.

After a day of exploration, you return to the lodge where you can play a variety of games with the whole family in The Nest and Little Nest. Or, perhaps you’d prefer to unwind with a signature treatment at Stillwell Spa or simply relax in the outdoor heated pool and outdoor hot tubs, all with breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

During your visit, enjoy a delicious dinner at Swen’s Restaurant, where the carefully curated menu features delicious dishes for every palate. Then, why not grab a nightcap while taking in The Gulch Pub’s live music?

No matter how you plan to spend your stay, anything you desire is possible at Snowpine Lodge.

“Whether you’re visiting us for a staycation, vacation, or a daycation, we provide a unique destination for guests to experience the majesty of Alta no matter the season,” says Nichols.

After experiencing Alta in the summer, you may want to plan a winter getaway, because, after all, Snowpine Lodge sits at the base of Alta Ski Area, a world-renowned ski resort. The experiences are truly endless at Snowpine Lodge—all year round.

Visit Snowpine Lodge in Alta this season and save up to 21% when you use code: SLMAG

10420 Little Cottonwood Rd., Alta

801-742-2000 • snowpine.com

Find more Staycation and Vacation inspiration from our partners. And while you’re here, subscribe to the Salt Lake magazine to receive six beautiful issues a year!