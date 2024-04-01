Spring Music Festivals Coming to Utah in 2024

With spring officially here, it’s time to bust out those low back chairs and start planning your festival season. Salt Lake City music fans have some great outdoor music opportunities coming up. Here’s my best-of-the-fest lineup coming to Utah for Spring 2024.

Kilby Block Party

Kick off the season (but leave the chairs at home) with this massive 3-day (4 stage) Salt Lake City festival on May 10-12, 2024 at the Utah State Fairpark and featuring:

Vampire Weekend

Wu-Tang Clan

The Postal Service

LCD Soundsystem

Death Cab For Cutie

Dinosaur Jr.

And dozens more…… For tickets and more info: https://www.kilbyblockparty.com/

Fort Desolation Fest

The perfect getaway for adventure travelers and music lovers. This camping, glamping, RVing trek to Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, UT on June 6-8, 2024 features an amazing lineup:

Black Pumas

Sierra Ferrell

Paul Cauthern

The Record Company

Jaime Wyatt

Plus many more. For tickets and more info: https://www.fortdesolation.com/

Ogden Music Festival

Just a short drive away is the Ogden Friends Of Acoustic Music (OFOAM) annual festival at Fort Buenaventura on May 31-June 2, 2024. This year’s 3-day event lineup includes:

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Sarah Jarosz

Hayes Carll

Celisse

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys

And a host of other great performers. Camping is also available. For tickets and more info: https://ofoam.org/ogden-music-festival

Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series

Featuring many great performers in a bucolic setting from May–September. Look for the full 2024 concert lineup on April 16, 2024. For tickets and info visit: https://www.redbuttegarden.org/concerts/

Utah Blues Festival

Salt Lake City’s largest gathering of blues fans. The weekend event at The Gallivan Center on June 14-15 includes some spectacular blues artists like:

Tab Benoit

Sue Foley

Southern Avenue

Annika Chambers and Paul Desalauriers

Plus a host of other great blues acts. For tickets and more info: https://www.utahbluesfest.org/

Get the latest on arts and entertainment in and around Utah. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.