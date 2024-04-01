Search
Salt Lake magazine
Concerts goers at the 2023 Kilby Court Block Party. Photo by Natalie Simpson.

Spring Music Festivals Coming to Utah in 2024

John Nelson
With spring officially here, it’s time to bust out those low back chairs and start planning your festival season. Salt Lake City music fans have some great outdoor music opportunities coming up. Here’s my best-of-the-fest lineup coming to Utah for Spring 2024.

Kilby Block Party 

Kick off the season (but leave the chairs at home) with this massive 3-day (4 stage) Salt Lake City festival on May 10-12, 2024 at the Utah State Fairpark and featuring:

  • Vampire Weekend 
  • Wu-Tang Clan
  • The Postal Service
  • LCD Soundsystem
  • Death Cab For Cutie
  • Dinosaur Jr.

And dozens more……  For tickets and more info: https://www.kilbyblockparty.com/

Fort Desolation Fest

The perfect getaway for adventure travelers and music lovers. This camping, glamping, RVing trek to Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, UT on June 6-8, 2024 features an amazing lineup:

  • Black Pumas
  • Sierra Ferrell
  • Paul Cauthern
  • The Record Company
  • Jaime Wyatt

Plus many more. For tickets and more info: https://www.fortdesolation.com/

Ogden Music Festival

Just a short drive away is the Ogden Friends Of Acoustic Music (OFOAM) annual festival at Fort Buenaventura on May 31-June 2, 2024. This year’s 3-day event lineup includes:

  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
  • Sarah Jarosz
  • Hayes Carll
  • Celisse
  • Pixie and the Partygrass Boys

And a host of other great performers. Camping is also available. For tickets and more info:  https://ofoam.org/ogden-music-festival

Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series 

Featuring many great performers in a bucolic setting from May–September. Look for the full 2024 concert lineup on April 16, 2024. For tickets and info visit: https://www.redbuttegarden.org/concerts/

Utah Blues Festival

Salt Lake City’s largest gathering of blues fans. The weekend event at The Gallivan Center on June 14-15 includes some spectacular blues artists like:

  • Tab Benoit
  • Sue Foley
  • Southern Avenue
  • Annika Chambers and Paul Desalauriers

Plus a host of other great blues acts. For tickets and more info: https://www.utahbluesfest.org/

John Nelson covers the local music scene for Salt Lake magazine. He is a 20-year veteran of Uncle Sam’s Flying Circus with a lifelong addiction to American roots music, live music venues, craft beer and baseball.
