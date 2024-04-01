Your Week Ahead: April 1 – April 7

April is here and we have compiled a list of local events happening this week for you to enjoy. From playing Magic the Gathering to meditating with art to a family-friendly teatime, the city is as lively as ever. For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 04/01

What: Monday Night Magic

Where: Blue Genes

When: 04/01, 7 p.m.

A weekly free-to-play Magic the Gathering event featuring free play, hourly raffle prize giveaways, drink specials and more. Play starts at 7 p.m. and ends at close, this is a 21+ event.

What: Low Cut Connie and Fantastic Cat

Where: The State Room

When: 04/01, 7 p.m.

Don’t be a fool and miss Low Cut Connie’s high-octane rock ‘n’ roll show on Monday, April 1st. The State Room will be celebrating its 15th Anniversary (can you believe it?) To make it memorable, the supergroup Fantastic Cat will be opening. And there will be cake!

Tuesday 04/02

What: David Eagleman: What Does AI Mean for Humans? The Road to Augmented Intelligence

Where: Kingsbury Hall

When: 04/02, 7 p.m.

Natural History Museum presents their 2024 Lecture Series Keynote with neuroscientist and bestselling author David Eagleman. The conversation will address the possibility of artificial intelligence taking over creative roles. Tickets are $20, U of U students and faculty pay $10.

Wednesday 04/03

What: Drop-in Drawing Disco

Where: UMFA

When: 04/03, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Unleash your creativity in this free artist-led workshop at UMFA. Inspired by the recently conserved Horses screen by Chiura Obata, as seen in the exhibition Chiura Obata: Layer by Layer, this Drawing Disco will showcase a sumi ink demonstration by local artist Joon Bae. All experience levels welcome, space is limited to 50 people. First session is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., second session is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday 04/04

What: UMFA: Art + Wellness: Mindfulness

Where: UMFA

When: 04/04, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Practice being slow and mindful while admiring artwork with instructor Charolette Bell. Explore the UMFA galleries and participate in a free traditional guided meditation. This meditation practice is perfect for beginners and everyone is welcome. There will be seven sessions in total and guests are welcome to attend as many as they like. This event is included in UMFA’s admission fee, free for members and U of U students, staff and faculty.

Friday 04/05

What: Beauty and The Beast in PC

Where: Park City Eccles

When: 04/05, 7 p.m.

For one night only, Ballet West is performing the classic fairy tale Beauty and The Beast at Park City Eccles. Join them for a beautiful story of promise, friendship and love.

What: Gem Faire

Where: Mountain America Expo Center

When: 04/05 – 04/07, Fri. 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gem Faire, one of the largest gem, jewelry and bead shows, is arriving in Salt Lake this weekend. Find fine jewelry, crystals, gems, beads, minerals, gold & silver, fossils and much more at manufacturer’s prices. Jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing are also available while you peruse the vendors’ shops. Admission is $7 for a weekend pass, purchase tickets at the door – cash only. Plus, parking is free! (No admission after 4pm on Sunday.)

What: 6th Annual Green River Rocks

Where: John Wesley Powell River History Museum

When: 04/05 – 04/07

Green River Rocks is hosted by Epicenter and the Bureau of Land Management on the grounds of the John Wesley Powell River History Museum. The festival is free, open to the public, and features expert-led natural history field trips, rock and mineral vendors, educational activities, and fun for the whole family. Find the full weekend schedule on Green River Rock’s website here.

Saturday 04/06

What: Meet Kaci Morgan & Samantha J. Rose

Where: The King’s English Bookshop

When: 04/06, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Meet local authors Kaci Morgan, author of Queen Immortal, and Samantha J. Rose, author of The Very Real World of Emily Adams, this Saturday at The King’s English Bookshop. The authors will be signing copies of their books and meeting fans from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.!

What: Vinyl Revival Saturday Spin off

Where: Millcreek Commons

When: 04/06, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Vinyl Revival will be joined by DJs this Saturday and hosted in the Public Market. New pop-up shops will offer special edition records along with the rest of the market’s vinyl collection and concert memorabilia.

What: Utah’s Indigenous Fashion Week

Where: The Leonardo

When: 04/06, 6 p.m.

The Leonardo Museum is thrilled to be hosting Utah’s Indigenous Fashion Week 2024 “As We Are.” The show will showcase work from multiple tribes including Hopi, Navajo (Diné), Ute, Northern Ute, Apache, Anishinaabe Ojibwe, and many more. Everyone of all peoples, nations, and tribes is welcome to attend this event celebrating contemporary Indigenous fashion, jewelry, and accessories. Doors close at 6:45 p.m.

What: Spring Orchid Show

Where: Red Butte Garden

When: 04/06 – 04/07, Sat. 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The largest orchid show display in Utah! Join the Utah Orchid Society for a dazzling display of both common and exotic orchid varieties. Get tips from society members on how to keep your plants happy and healthy. A large selection of both plants and pottery will be on sale for those interested in starting their own collection.

What: Legendary Skate Loop Roll Out

Where: Millcreek Commons

When: 04/06, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For their first weekend of rollerskating opening, Millcreek Commons is throwing a Legendary Skate Loop Roll Out! There will be music, food and skate performances throughout the night.

What: Teatime at Tracy – Afternoon Niceties

Where: Tracy Aviary

When: 04/06, 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tracy Aviary is putting on a family-friendly teatime inside their Historic Chase Mill featuring sweets, local pastries and soothing delicious hot tea. Each month from March through July, they will be offering a selection of both caffeinated and herbal teas provided by Tea Zaanti paired with sweets and baked goods by local vendors. Space is limited, so reserve your seat today!

What: Pond Skim

Where: Park City Mountain Resort

When: 04/06, 11:30 a.m.

Join the onlookers at Park City Mountain Resort’s epic celebration of their 3rd Annual Pond Skim! The action starts at 12 p.m. when the skimmers glide across the pond. It’s guaranteed to be a spectacle you won’t forget!

Sunday 04/07

What: Don’t Trip: Wine Walkaround

Where: Publik Space

When: 04/07, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Flora/Fauna and the Happy Wine Club are joining forces this Sunday by starting off their season with a massive procurement of limited & exclusive wine tastings from some of the industry’s most well-known producers. Join them at Publik Space for a wine tasting walkaround, accompanied with sounds by artist Andy Doors and food provided by Thank You For The Short Notice! Entry/tasting is via a donation of $40.

