Spring Vegetable Omelet Recipe

Demystify the omelet and make a spring veggie creation with a texture that will delight both meat and non-meat eaters.

This Spring vegetable Omelet is loaded with delicious and nutrient-dense veggies. However, you will have to decide if you are a one-fold or two-fold kind of person. No, we are not talking about poker, Texas Hold ‘Em or a new way of putting clothes away. When it is time to plate the omelet, you can do the one-fold, a more Americanized technique or the Julia Child-approved two-fold, French style, also referred to as the “rolled” omelet. Whichever way you decide to plate, this dish is perfect for your spring table.

Loaded Spring Vegetable Omelet

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk or cream*

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 asparagus stalks, trimmed, chopped

2 tablespoons white onion, diced

2 tablespoons bell pepper, any color, diced

¼ cup white mushrooms, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup baby spinach, chopped

¼ cup shredded cheddar (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

1. Whisk eggs with milk or cream, dried basil, salt and pepper until completely mixed together. *Almond or soy milk can be substituted

2. In a large frying pan over medium heat, add oil. Saute asparagus, onion, bell pepper and mushrooms for about 5 minutes. Add spinach; cook for another minute. Remove vegetables from the pan into a small bowl; add salt and pepper. Cover with tinfoil to keep warm.

3. In the same frying pan (wipe out any residue) over medium-low heat, add butter to fully coat the pan. Pour egg mixture into the pan; tilt the pan to fully coat. Cook; allow the bottom of eggs to slightly set, 2-3 minutes.

4. Sprinkle cheese over the eggs, if using. Add vegetable mixture to the middle of the omelet. Cover with a lid for 1-2 minutes until the omelet is fully set.

5. Fold the omelet in half or into thirds. (Pro-tip for 2-fold method: Slide half of the omelet out of the pan and halfway onto a plate, then fold the remaining half over). Add desired toppings. Serve immediately.

Suggested Toppings:

Salsa or Pico de Gallo Chopped tomatoes Sour cream Green onions or chives Avocado slices Microgreens Fresh basil Hot sauce

Cook’s notes:

Meat lovers, add cooked bacon, sausage, steak or ham. For a spicier version, add 1 tablespoon of diced jalapenos or serranos to the asparagus, onion, pepper and mushroom mixture when sautéing.

Frittata Option:

If you are daunted by the omelet-making process, a frittata might be a good alternative. Here is how to tweak the recipe above and make a frittata:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Saute all of the veggies in olive oil in a frying pan. Let cool. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together 6 large eggs, 1/3 cup milk or cream, 1 cup shredded cheese (any melting cheese, such as cheddar) salt and pepper. Stir in cooled sautéed veggies. Pour mixture into a greased, large pie pan or baking dish. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until the edges are set and lightly golden brown on top. Cut into individual servings. Add desired toppings. Enjoy!

Meet Jennifer Burns

Jennifer has hosted more than 3,000 TV cooking segments and works directly with brands developing recipes with their products and quality content for them to use in both broadcast and non-broadcast outlets. She has a published cookbook called Cooking Delight, which combines food, music and art and is a contributing food writer for Salt Lake magazine, The Salt Lake Tribune and others. Besides cooking and frequenting restaurants, she takes full advantage of the outdoor mecca that Utah offers. Follow her food adventures

@jbcookinghost on Instagram

@jbcookinghost on TikTok.

