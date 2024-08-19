A Saturday Dine-around in San Diego’s Little Italy

San Diego’s Little Italy district dates back to the 19th century when thousands of Italian immigrants formed vibrant neighborhoods that thrived on the area’s rich fishing industry. Today, Little Italy is still home to San Diego’s longest-running neighborhood business sector and brimming with authentic and unique dining experiences.

Little Italy’s Farmer’s Table. Photo courtesy Farmer’s Table.

No. 1 Brunch

Morning Glory (morningglorybreakfast.com) isn’t all about the looks—it also has amazing eclectic brunch food from Michelin-starred chef Jason McLeod. Expect to wait as the line starts building early. If you’re a people watcher, Farmer’s Table (myfarmerstable.com) has the perfect outdoor patio for brunch. Right on the corner of the Little Italy market, enjoy one of their famous elaborate bloody marys and a farm-to-table meal while you observe the bustling market around you.

No. 2 Shopping

Join the crowd and peruse San Diego’s largest farmer’s market. The market has all types of vendors, from fresh produce and flower bouquets to hand-made soaps and oddities. The Little Italy Mercato (littleitalysd.com) is open every Saturday and Wednesday, located on Piazza della Famiglia, a European-style piazza dedicated to the families of the Little Italy neighborhood.

Mission Federal Art Walk brings thousands to Little Italy to view art and enjoy live music. Photo courtesy of Art Walk Little Italy.

No. 3 Liquid Lunch

Ballast Point (ballastpoint.com) offers an array of rotating experimental beers, ensuring everyone can find a brew they will enjoy. Grab a flight to enjoy in a private outdoor cabana, or get on the action and watch the brewers craft an R&D beer. Pali Wine Co. (paliwineco.com) charges $15 for a wine flight that includes five of their distinct wines. Enjoy their fine wines in the main room or on their rooftop patio.

Menu at Roman Wolves. Photo courtesy of Roman Wolves.

No. 4 Dinner

Enjoy the spirit of Rome at Roman Wolves (romanwolves.com). They pride themselves on offering a genuine Italian experience where every guest feels like family. Savor time-honored classics and unique dishes, made with locally sourced fresh ingredients. Cloak and Petal (cloakandpetal.com) is a hidden gem disguised as an abandoned Tokyo subway. This vibrant spot hits all the marks with its Japanese fusion dishes and extensive drink menu.

No. 5 Drinks

Take a spin at Wolfie’s Carousel Bar (wolfiescarousel.com), an 1800s-style French bistro and cocktail bar featuring a whimsical revolving carousel. The bar offers plenty of signature cocktails, wines and beers. It also offers brunch and dinner. Waterfront Bar & Grill (waterfrontbarandgrill.com) is San Diego’s oldest tavern, established in 1933. It specializes in bar food, drinks and a great time. It’s the ideal spot for those seeking a dive bar atmosphere.

