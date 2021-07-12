Outfit Your Outdoors

From alpine lakes to red rock monuments, Utah has it all—making unplugging and connecting with nature within easy reach. But waking up rain-soaked or refreshed, eating heartily or hardly eating—it’s no surprise that the right gear makes all the difference.

“Peregrine Equipment and Olicamp are Utah-based businesses that debunk the myth that quality outdoor gear will cost you a fortune,” says Marketing Director Bridget Miller, who adds that lack of gear is often a limiting factor for many folks who’d like to explore Utah’s remote areas but don’t think they can afford to get outfitted. “You don’t have to go to the superstore. We are a local, affordable alternative that offers high-quality products from tents and sleeping bags to cookware and packs with workmanship you can trust. You don’t want to find yourself with a broken stove in the wilderness or fight a tent that is badly designed, poorly made, and not tested for the conditions.”

Whether you are a backpacker who likes to travel light or a tent camper who likes to pack up the car and head out for a weekend, the folks at Peregrine Equipment and Olicamp believe that everyone has a place in the outdoors.

For the Tent Camper

Condor Titanium Wood Burning Hot-Tent Stove — For cold weather camping, we suggest pairing this stove with Peregrine’s solid and reliable Gannett tent in two, three, four or six-person sizes. Bring the warmth of a campfire inside the tent with this wood-burning stove constructed from ultralight titanium sheeting and weighing a mere 3.5 lbs. The stove body, 4 legs, and chimney and accessories all fit compactly into a zippered stow bag.

For the Backpacker

Kestrel Tent — This extremely lightweight and packable tent with featherlight poles, multiple internal pockets and extra headroom will keep you cozy no matter what mother nature throws at you. Tested to withstand 45 mph wind gusts, it also boasts a Silicon/PU-backed ripstop nylon floor and rainfly for superior water protection.

Space Saver Mug — Simple genius, this mug slips perfectly over the bottom half of the included 32 oz wide-mouth Nalgene water bottle, giving you more real estate in your pack.

